difference between a 24-pin and a 20-pin motherboard power connector?

I have a SeaSonic 860W Platinum power supply on my computer
7 years old who works wonderfully
Need to replace to install Z590 motherboard?
Does not understand the difference between suppliers today? What gives me?
https://www.anandtech.com/show/5464/seasonic-platinum-series-860w/2
