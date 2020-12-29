Die Shots of Apple's A14 Bionic & M1 SoCs Compared: Same Architecture, Different Goals

erek
"Apple's M1 system-on-chip is an evolution of the A14 Bionic, a smartphone SoC, but with numerous optimizations designed specifically for smaller notebooks as well as compact desktops.
Overall, Apple's M1 promises at least twice the general-purpose performance, at least twice the graphics performance, and twice the memory bandwidth compared to the A14. All of this comes at the cost of a 37% larger die size. Keeping in mind that the M1 does not have to be as energy-efficient as the A14, its actual performance improvement could be tangibly higher, given its higher clocks and other possible optimizations. Furthermore, assuming that the M1 has numerous Apple-specific accelerators, we can expect it to be tangibly faster than Intel processors in some applications (for example, Apple ProRes RAW encoding/decoding).
Apple clearly designed its M1 for a particular set of products, notably the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13, and Mac Mini. These systems are hardly ever used for tasks that require truly high performance, which is perhaps why the company did not go beyond four high-performance cores in the design. Input/output capabilities of M1 are also moderate: the SoC has two display engines, it lacks native HDMI support, and it apparently only supports two USB 4/Thunderbolt ports.
In general, with its M1, Apple has designed an SoC that promises significantly higher performance than the M14 Bionic, but it only took 37% more die area to get there. The company optimized many elements of the design (e.g., added caches, higher clocks, a wider memory interface, PC-specific interfaces) to hit its PC performance targets, but left many other things intact (e.g., 16-core NPU, LPDDR4X memory support), which demonstrates a very rational approach to design and manufacturing costs."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/apple-m1-vs-apple-m14-floorplans