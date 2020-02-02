Die hard Windows 7 user need to solve issues

C

carlmart

Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2006
Messages
607
Even if Windows 7 has no more support from MS, let's hope I can still get help here.

Today I realized, after many years coming here to [H]ardForum with different questions and getting help, that there's no Software section to ask questions at. Is there a companion oftForum somewhere to go to?

In the meantime let's try to see if I can get some help to two problems I have had, with different SSD.

1) Problem 1. On one of mi W7 installations, the program opens fine, but after less than a minute it turns the PC off. Can't seem to find the reason for it, as there's no alarm or warning saying what's happening and why it turns off.
As I have another User enabled on same Windows, I have been using it for now, to see if I can find out what the problem on the Administrator user is. Any ideas on how should I proceed?

2) Problem 2. It happened today with another SSD that I have been using since I had that problem mentioned above. There's a program I have been using for a long with all HDDs and SSDs, which is called Spybot S&D, free version. The version I was using was 6, but today, after a check run I went to Spybot's site to download version 7. Downloaded, installed it and run it. The problem is it deleted a lot of things and disabled others in the program. It didn't make a restore point to go back to and/or deleted the existing ones. I think the matter is hopeless.

So the problem is I now have two problems that might force me to a new fresh install. Before anyone asks, I need to keep using Windows 7 64 because there are some programs, video subtitle editing programs and others, that do not run well in Windows 10. I know that because I have Windows 10 on my laptop, so I did try to make things work and couldn't.

If there's some section I should take this question to please to tell me and I will go there.

Thanks!
 
C

cdoublejj

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 12, 2013
Messages
366
when XP dropped support you could still get new updates with registry tweak. as MS was still making new updates for enterprise users. MS is still rolling win 7 updates for enterprise users. i'm sure in 6 months there will be am od or tweak to be able to get those updates too.
 
