Die hard Windows 7 user need to solve issues

Even if Windows 7 has no more support from MS, let's hope I can still get help here.



Today I realized, after many years coming here to [H]ardForum with different questions and getting help, that there's no Software section to ask questions at. Is there a companion oftForum somewhere to go to?



In the meantime let's try to see if I can get some help to two problems I have had, with different SSD.



1) Problem 1. On one of mi W7 installations, the program opens fine, but after less than a minute it turns the PC off. Can't seem to find the reason for it, as there's no alarm or warning saying what's happening and why it turns off.

As I have another User enabled on same Windows, I have been using it for now, to see if I can find out what the problem on the Administrator user is. Any ideas on how should I proceed?



2) Problem 2. It happened today with another SSD that I have been using since I had that problem mentioned above. There's a program I have been using for a long with all HDDs and SSDs, which is called Spybot S&D, free version. The version I was using was 6, but today, after a check run I went to Spybot's site to download version 7. Downloaded, installed it and run it. The problem is it deleted a lot of things and disabled others in the program. It didn't make a restore point to go back to and/or deleted the existing ones. I think the matter is hopeless.



So the problem is I now have two problems that might force me to a new fresh install. Before anyone asks, I need to keep using Windows 7 64 because there are some programs, video subtitle editing programs and others, that do not run well in Windows 10. I know that because I have Windows 10 on my laptop, so I did try to make things work and couldn't.



If there's some section I should take this question to please to tell me and I will go there.



Thanks!