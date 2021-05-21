Die-electric grease to assist heat dissipation?

Most dielectric grease products are actually heat resistant while at the same time not being electrically conductive. They really aren't designed to conduct or transfer heat. Their main purpose is to keep moisture out of electrical connections to keep them from corroding... and to keep stuff like spark plugs from seizing. They are also usually designed to withstand/hold up to high temps (~300F).



Heatsink/thermal paste compounds on the other hand are specifically designed just for heat transfer... and they do a much better job of it.



I did some googling:

Dielectric grease usually sports a thermal conductivity rating that is quite low. Somewhere between .5 and 2.5 W/(m-K)

A good silver based thermal paste provides a thermal conductivity rating of 8 W/(m·K)

And the newer liquid metal based compounds for heatsinks have a thermal conductivity that's often greater than 13 W/(m·K)



So the bottom line is thermal paste will do a much better job of transferring heat away from your CPU... dielectric grease, not so much.



With a phase change setup or if cooling with liquid nitrogen, sure, I can see applying dielectric grease wherever you want to keep moisture buildup at bay... but not so much between the actually contact plate between the CPU and heatsink - more around it.