Die-electric grease to assist heat dissipation?

Kind of a random thought I've had.
In the past, I've packed a CPU socket with die-electric grease on a phase change setup to prevent condensation. I was wondering though if anyone has tried it with an above ambient cooling setup. Die-electric is often used in automotive applications for both corrosion prevention and heat dissipation (Ever had a bulb burn your socket out? Pack it with the stuff and I bet the problem goes away). Curious if the added heat dissipation through the socket/board and the other side of the CPU could potentially improve temps by a degree or two.
