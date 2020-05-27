Did you paint your gaming room/office? What color scheme?

Blackstone
Simple question. I am redoing my small office from scratch.
If anyone has painted the walls of their gaming space, please post pics and indicate the color you used. If you happen to know the maker/name of color of the paint used, that would help.
I would like to see how your room came together. Thanks guys!
