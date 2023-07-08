Did you know about the Tesla supercomputer plans?

Its not new news. Its also not general compute stuff aimed at replacing Nvidia and other more generalized hardware. The big request though is for training horsepower and that is where the Tesla ASIC lives.There are a lot of these ASIC plays from a lot of companies. Partly why I don't expect Nvidia is going to be able to keep their trillion dollar AI powered valuation for very long. The real horsepower requirements are in the training... and things like Teslas solution probably be the best way forward for a lot of industries that investors may believe Nvidia already has locked up. Tesla is going to probably power the self driving industries... IBM will most likely slot in and power the Banking and financial industries. There are so many of this AI training ASICs that will be coming on line in the next year or two.