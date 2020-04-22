Did they cancel the XE line of CPU's ?

Also, I'd like to point out that there is a huge price difference between the CPU's themselves. The 3950X is $750 for 95% the performance of the $999 (MSRP) Core i9 10980XE. Sure, you can extend that lead via overclocking, but I'm not sure it justifies more than a 25% price increase. In some cases the price difference is considerably more than that. Most places that list the 10980XE for sale have no availability dates and list it for over $1,100. Meanwhile, if you have a Microcenter handy you can get a Ryzen 9 3950X for $699.99. I'd love to have a 10980XE, but frankly, even I'm not sure it's worth the price.



Yet, if you step up to the Threadripper 3960X, you'll pay about the same percentage increase over a Core i9 10980XE compared to a Ryzen 9 3950X. Motherboards are in similar ranges and memory costs are going to be the same. However, the 3960X offers considerably more performance than the 10980XE can outside of gaming and though it's availability isn't great, more than reviewers have gotten their hands on them.