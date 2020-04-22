Did they cancel the XE line of CPU's ?

Organik
Weaksauce
- Aug 28, 2018
- 100
Third time is not a charm. First the 7980XE 2k then 9980XE 2k then 10980XE 1k but no release, only utubers to review. Pathetic to launch a new line while their old line is not anywhere found. From the benchmarks I have seen, the 10980XE beats the 3950x both @ stock. From all my research I can tell you the 10980XE is quicker then 3950x in games and across the board encoding etc. Maybe loses a battle or two but thats it. A OCed 10980XE 4.7Ghz all core will pown anything that is out there right now especially if your going HEDT and what not.