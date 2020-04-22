Did they cancel the XE line of CPU's ?

Third time is not a charm. First the 7980XE 2k then 9980XE 2k then 10980XE 1k but no release, only utubers to review. Pathetic to launch a new line while their old line is not anywhere found. From the benchmarks I have seen, the 10980XE beats the 3950x both @ stock. From all my research I can tell you the 10980XE is quicker then 3950x in games and across the board encoding etc. Maybe loses a battle or two but thats it. A OCed 10980XE 4.7Ghz all core will pown anything that is out there right now especially if your going HEDT and what not.
 
I've made this exact comparison in my review of the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X. While it's true the 10980XE is faster much of the time, the two are very close at stock speeds. You really need to overclock the Core i9 10980XE to beat a 3950X comfortably. Unfortunately, the power consumption is insane. Motherboards, memory etc. are all more expensive to go the Intel route. Not only that, but you can't actually buy one anyway. I've been trying.

One thing your incorrect about is that an OC'ed 10980XE @ 4.7GHz does not beat a 3960X or 3970X. In the HEDT market, it's middle of the road. It beats the older 2nd generation Threadripper CPU's allot of the time. But it doesn't touch the 3rd generation Threadripper CPU's at anything aside from gaming. Even then, not by much and sometimes not at all. The 3rd generation Threadripper's will eat the 10980XE for lunch and then ask for seconds if you can leverage their core count to any degree.
 
Also, I'd like to point out that there is a huge price difference between the CPU's themselves. The 3950X is $750 for 95% the performance of the $999 (MSRP) Core i9 10980XE. Sure, you can extend that lead via overclocking, but I'm not sure it justifies more than a 25% price increase. In some cases the price difference is considerably more than that. Most places that list the 10980XE for sale have no availability dates and list it for over $1,100. Meanwhile, if you have a Microcenter handy you can get a Ryzen 9 3950X for $699.99. I'd love to have a 10980XE, but frankly, even I'm not sure it's worth the price.

Yet, if you step up to the Threadripper 3960X, you'll pay about the same percentage increase over a Core i9 10980XE compared to a Ryzen 9 3950X. Motherboards are in similar ranges and memory costs are going to be the same. However, the 3960X offers considerably more performance than the 10980XE can outside of gaming and though it's availability isn't great, more than reviewers have gotten their hands on them.
 
