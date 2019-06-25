Did the latest iCue and related firmware updates break everything for anyone else?

T

Thunderdolt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
376
I'm continually blown away by the truly garbage quality of Corsair's software. After doing the latest updates, my system not only doesn't save any profiles but it can't even handle basics like keeping fans within 50% of the target RPM. One of the Corsair fans connected to the Corsair Commander Pro inside of my Corsair 1000D being managed by Corsair iCue is currently sitting at 900rpm even though the profile it's on is calling for only 300pm. The other Corsair fans (same model) connected to that Commander Pro and configured for the exact same profile are sitting at 330rpm.

Did the latest updates do this for anyone else?
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,158
Just messed with my setup and it's working correctly.
I've got 3 HD120 RGB and an ML120 RGB controlled by the Commander Pro
 
T

Thunderdolt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
376
That was easy. I simply reflashed both Commander Pros three times each and now they seem to be able to make fans turn again.
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

n00b
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
36
I have exact same case and a extra commander pro. For the longest time usb ports in front wouldn't work unless is go to icue then lighting setup click the profile.
 
N

{NG}Fidel

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Jan 17, 2005
Messages
6,287
Thunderdolt said:
I'm continually blown away by the truly garbage quality of Corsair's software. After doing the latest updates, my system not only doesn't save any profiles but it can't even handle basics like keeping fans within 50% of the target RPM. One of the Corsair fans connected to the Corsair Commander Pro inside of my Corsair 1000D being managed by Corsair iCue is currently sitting at 900rpm even though the profile it's on is calling for only 300pm. The other Corsair fans (same model) connected to that Commander Pro and configured for the exact same profile are sitting at 330rpm.

Did the latest updates do this for anyone else?
Click to expand...
Their software is literally why I'm jumping back to Logitech.
 
G

German Muscle

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Aug 2, 2005
Messages
6,054
I have a H100i that cycles RGB. However i have zero intent on ever installing their software to turn it off unless there is some magical firmware that will drop my temps.
 
PhaseNoise

PhaseNoise

2[H]4U
Joined
May 11, 2005
Messages
2,324
{NG}Fidel said:
Their software is literally why I'm jumping back to Logitech.
Click to expand...
I love Corsair hardware. But yes, the software is on par with most hardware companies - meaning it is tripe on a stick. I just use it to setup static colors on my keyboard, but nonetheless each release manages to do something unexpected and undesirable.

Logitech's new G Hub software is a horrendous UI nightmare, but the software + drivers do actually seem to work consistently. I have had a logitech mouse since mice were newfangled novelties, never had a single problem with a driver. The usability of setting things up is IMO poor, but once done, it works.
 
H

Hagrid

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Nov 23, 2006
Messages
8,629
I updated mine to the latest and have not seen anything. Maybe it is affected by some other driver?
 
S

somebrains

Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2013
Messages
898
icue is off
Hwinfo is running

Going to play blackout all day on a 2600 4.2ghz at 1.4v for funsies.
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

n00b
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
36
just had a corsair commander pro die, tried using those y splitters 1-4 fan cables to power up 10 fans all fans were nocuta chromax fans. on every restart after build 1 port would die till all 4 were dead, got a rma in not going to be doing that anytime soon,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top