Did the latest iCue and related firmware updates break everything for anyone else?

I'm continually blown away by the truly garbage quality of Corsair's software. After doing the latest updates, my system not only doesn't save any profiles but it can't even handle basics like keeping fans within 50% of the target RPM. One of the Corsair fans connected to the Corsair Commander Pro inside of my Corsair 1000D being managed by Corsair iCue is currently sitting at 900rpm even though the profile it's on is calling for only 300pm. The other Corsair fans (same model) connected to that Commander Pro and configured for the exact same profile are sitting at 330rpm.



Did the latest updates do this for anyone else?