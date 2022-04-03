Did Samsung ever release their EzCal TV calibration app?

I heard a lot of buzz around this app in early 2021 but cannot for the life of me find if it was ever released. Since I just got a new Samsung TV I was quite excited to give this calibration tool a try but I cannot find it anywhere!
If the app hasn't been released, are there any worthwhile TV calibration apps available yet?
Some info on the application: https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnar...ses-perfect-pictures-for-all/?sh=627cde835585
