Did Nvidia's 30x0 launch diminish likelihood you will wait for AMD big Navi?

Nvidia came out swinging hard.

Same price point 2080 -> 3080 = 80-90% improvement in one single generation. That's huge, probably a record.

---

AMD's formal announcement is over one month away, likely in October -- for their years long anticipated "big Navi". We don't know what it's capable of at this point, but we figure somewhere between 2080TI and 3080. We've been promised big Navi would be disruptive to the GPU market for it's performance/value proposition, but that was before Ampere launch and we don't yet know Navi's performance or price.



Was Nvidia's announcement so strong that the fight is already over? Is 3080 and 3090 performance so strong that Navi becomes an "also ran" even before it official launches?

Do you still expect it to be disruptive?



I know there is a thread or two like this, but let's see it via easy to view tally vote!