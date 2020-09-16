Did Nvidia's 30x0 launch diminish likelihood you will wait for AMD big Navi?

Poll

  • Nvidia's 30X0 series is so strong it doesn't matter what AMD does in Q4, take my money now!

    Votes: 4 40.0%

  • I want to buy a card this generation - but I'll wait to see what big Navi can do before I purchase

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • I don't plan to buy a card this generation

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • I only will buy a AMD GPU

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I only will buy a Nvidia GPU

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm just here for the popcorn

    Votes: 4 40.0%
  • Total voters
    10
A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,178
Nvidia came out swinging hard.
Same price point 2080 -> 3080 = 80-90% improvement in one single generation. That's huge, probably a record.
---
AMD's formal announcement is over one month away, likely in October -- for their years long anticipated "big Navi". We don't know what it's capable of at this point, but we figure somewhere between 2080TI and 3080. We've been promised big Navi would be disruptive to the GPU market for it's performance/value proposition, but that was before Ampere launch and we don't yet know Navi's performance or price.

Was Nvidia's announcement so strong that the fight is already over? Is 3080 and 3090 performance so strong that Navi becomes an "also ran" even before it official launches?
Do you still expect it to be disruptive?

I know there is a thread or two like this, but let's see it via easy to view tally vote!
 
5150Joker

5150Joker

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 1, 2005
Messages
4,228
Honestly this thread is pretty redundant since it asks pretty much what the Ampere Survey already does except this one is written to be more pro-NVIDIA.
 
