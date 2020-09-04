Did nvidia throw a 1-2 punch to AMD with Ampere?

I know its still early to tell, but it seems to me that Ampere is a pretty big blow to AMD on 2 fronts.
Absolute performance blow with the RTX3090, I don't think AMD will have anything that could come anywhere close to it. So once again AMD won't be able to claim the performance crown.
Price/performace blow with the RTX3070, since its basically a RTX2080Ti for less than half the price. I think this is what's gonna hurt the most. If the rumors on NAVI20 performance are true on it being on par/faster than a RTX2080Ti. I'm sure AMD would have loved to release a card that could go head to head with the 2080Ti for cheaper, say $900~$1000, but now it will have to price it BELOW the $499 mark just to compete with the 3070.
Even if NAVI20 is faster then the 3070, still can't go much higher as it would get too close to RTX3080 territory.
