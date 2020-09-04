Did nvidia throw a 1-2 punch to AMD with Ampere?

Stoly

I know its still early to tell, but it seems to me that Ampere is a pretty big blow to AMD on 2 fronts.

Absolute performance blow with the RTX3090, I don't think AMD will have anything that could come anywhere close to it. So once again AMD won't be able to claim the performance crown.

Price/performace blow with the RTX3070, since its basically a RTX2080Ti for less than half the price. I think this is what's gonna hurt the most. If the rumors on NAVI20 performance are true on it being on par/faster than a RTX2080Ti. I'm sure AMD would have loved to release a card that could go head to head with the 2080Ti for cheaper, say $900~$1000, but now it will have to price it BELOW the $499 mark just to compete with the 3070.

Even if NAVI20 is faster then the 3070, still can't go much higher as it would get too close to RTX3080 territory.
 
Snowdog

I don't think there were any performance surprises, but likely the pricing was a surprise, as it was to most people.

AMD was probably expecting to drop it's 2080 Ti equivalent for $600, and look good doing it. $600 is half the $1200 2080 Ti FE, so they could be the Heroes disrupting 4K...

Now with a $500 3070, they will have to kiss significant margin goodbye, and they will be hugging NVidia pricing to not lose more, so they won't have the Hero story to tell.

Though probably better for them that NVidia launched first, they didn't need another 5600 XT style, self jebaiting, shuffle, after shipping.
 
Rev. Night

If AMD bothered to do any homework whatsoever, they should know that nvidia does this every generation. The 980TI performance was roughly matched by the 1070. The 1080ti was roughly matched by the 2070. And now, gasp, omg, shocker!!111, the 2080ti is being roughly matched by the 3070. The only reason people are flipping their shit is because of the sky-high price that nvidia attached to the 2080ti. The reason they were able to do so? Absolutely no competition by AMD. Under no circumstance was anyone getting $1200 of actual value here.
 
SeymourGore

AMD doesn't seem overly stressed - they seem to be sticking to whatever their plan is (they recently teased the 6000 branding in a custom Fortnite map). I'm hoping this is confidence in their product, and not panic.

I've said before I do like AMD's approach, I find their silence better than the drip feed/trash talk of the Raja era (Poor Volta, Vega shirts, etc). Just hoping with Nvidia showing some of their deck of cards, AMD would give a glimpse of theirs - especially being so close to the rumored launch.
 
As someone who wants AMD back on their feet (duopolies are bad, monopolies are worse), I just want AMD to build off their 5000 series and have a strong product stack from top to bottom. They have been missing that for years. Be competitive against nvidia from top to bottom then try and take the halo crown.
 
Rev. Night said:
The 1080ti was roughly matched by the 2070.
Nope, it was the 2080 (launch $800) that matched the 1080 Ti (Launch $700). This was actually a step backwards in perf/dollar.

Now it's the 3070 (launch $500) matching the 2080 Ti (Launch $1200). This is massive gain in perf/dollar.

It's significantly better than Turing, NVidia moved price performance further than everyone was expecting.
 
Snowdog said:
Nope, it was the 2080 (launch $800) that matched the 1080 Ti (Launch $700). This was actually a step backwards in perf/dollar.

Now it's the 3070 (launch $500) matching the 2080 Ti (Launch $1200). This is massive gain in perf/dollar.

It's significantly better than Turing, NVidia moved price performance further than everyone was expecting.
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/geforce-rtx-2070.c3252

The 2070 (Launch $500) is 10% slower than the 1080ti. The 2070 Super (Launch $500) is 1% faster. Thats matching performance just fine. And don't bring the perf/dollar arguement into this with prices that aren't tied to a competitive marketplace. Anyone who thinks that the 2080ti was worth every penny of that $1200 is a damn fool. Do you not know how diminishing returns work on halo products?
 
