Did Nvidia move away from blower coolers on RTX 3090 to discourage datacenter use?

As someone who uses 4 RTX 2080 TI blower cards for number crunching, I am drooling over the new RTX 3090 cards. But one thing I can't help but notice is that nobody has teased a blower design yet....also, the RTX Titan didn't come in a blower design either. Running 4 of these cards in a rackmount enclosure, a blower design is absolutely necessary. I can have great temps even at 100% usage with the cases we use and Noctua industrial fans running as intakes.



While it is extremely tempting and even cost effective for what we do to buy multiple RTX 3090s, I am struck by two things:



1. Nvidia made it a three slot card, which precludes running 3 or 4 of these in a rackmount case

2. Nvidia refuses to provide a blower style cooler on any of their consumer RTX 3xxx cards



The RTX 3090 would be an incredible compute card.....to the point where I may go through the trouble of watercooling them in a rack to take advantage of multiples. But I can't help but feel that Nvidia is making these cooler decisions specifically to make people pay exponentially more for the upcoming "Tesla" or "Quadro" version of the same card.