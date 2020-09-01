Did Nvidia move away from blower coolers on RTX 3090 to discourage datacenter use?

paradoxical

n00b
Joined
May 5, 2013
Messages
24
As someone who uses 4 RTX 2080 TI blower cards for number crunching, I am drooling over the new RTX 3090 cards. But one thing I can't help but notice is that nobody has teased a blower design yet....also, the RTX Titan didn't come in a blower design either. Running 4 of these cards in a rackmount enclosure, a blower design is absolutely necessary. I can have great temps even at 100% usage with the cases we use and Noctua industrial fans running as intakes.

While it is extremely tempting and even cost effective for what we do to buy multiple RTX 3090s, I am struck by two things:

1. Nvidia made it a three slot card, which precludes running 3 or 4 of these in a rackmount case
2. Nvidia refuses to provide a blower style cooler on any of their consumer RTX 3xxx cards

The RTX 3090 would be an incredible compute card.....to the point where I may go through the trouble of watercooling them in a rack to take advantage of multiples. But I can't help but feel that Nvidia is making these cooler decisions specifically to make people pay exponentially more for the upcoming "Tesla" or "Quadro" version of the same card.
 
M

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM Feb 2018, June 2019
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
1,496
It seems to me that blower cards may have already been at there limit so to speak and might not have been able to handle a 350w TDP very well?
Certainly from the perspective of temps and noise they do not keep up with the AIB cards with custom cooler from what I have seen and this is on cards with 250W TDP.
 
