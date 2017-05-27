prime2515102
Did nVidia follow through with forcing people to register to use their drivers?
Fake news. This we never a thing.
I don't even use the official drivers. A lot of us use scene drivers that just install the driver and no other bs. With, all the good and tasty tweaks applied. So, yeah ............
Geforce experience requires a login Facebook or your Nvidia account just to use the software.
Do you have a link? I can't seem to find anything...
There is really no need for that. You can run the official installer, cancel, navigate to C:\NVIDIA\DisplayDriver\[DriverNumber]\[OS]\[Lang]\, delete the folders of the stuff you don't want to install, and then re-launch setup.exe from that folder.
Sweet, thanks!
The only required folders for NVIDIA driver setup are \Display.Driver & \NVI2, everything else is optional. Though you should also install \HDAudio & \PhysX if you use HDMI audio or do any gaming.
Before doing a minimal install for the first time, you should fully uninstall, use a driver wiper, and then do a clean install to ensure outdated components for things you're no longer installing don't linger around.
Did nVidia follow through with forcing people to register to use their drivers?
You don't even have to run the installer. The package you download can be extracted using 7-zip.
The only required folders for NVIDIA driver setup are \Display.Driver & \NVI2, everything else is optional. Though you should also install \HDAudio & \PhysX if you use HDMI audio or do any gaming.
Before doing a minimal install for the first time, you should fully uninstall, use a driver wiper, and then do a clean install to ensure outdated components for things you're no longer installing don't linger around.
I used to do that in the past during the WinXP days, but nowadays I don't find it worth it. Recent NVIDIA installers have all shifted to solid archives (entire archive needs to be decompressed to extract even a single file), so you don't really save much time extracting only a selection of folders. Unless you desire it to be extracted to a non-default location, there isn't much benefit to extracting directly. And you don't need to worry about running the standalone installers, since they won't install anything automatically. The only thing which occurs before canceling is a self-extraction routine of the archive and then a check of the Device IDs in nv_disp.inf to see if your GPU is supported.
Right-click the .exe in explorer, Extract here, done. It's much simpler and takes less time than double-clicking, waiting for the installation to check your hardware, and then clicking cancel. But, whatever floats your boat.
Yes Nvidia did announce that Game Ready drivers would require GFE back in 2015.
https://www.pcper.com/news/Graphics...eta-Requires-GFE-Future-Beta-Driver-Downloads
http://www.pcgamer.com/nvidias-game-ready-drivers-will-soon-be-locked-behind-geforce-experience/
https://www.extremetech.com/gaming/...-game-ready-drivers-will-require-registration
http://www.pcworld.com/article/2993...s-behind-geforce-experience-registration.html
A lot of people whined about it and then it never happened. Just, poof, gone into thin air. It was supposed to go into effect December 2015.
Time wise, it's not really as big of a difference as you would think. Extraction time is near-identical, and canceling doesn't waste any time since selecting and deleting the undesired folders usually takes a couple seconds longer than it does for cancel to complete, while both can be done simultaneously. It really just comes down to workflow, personal preference, where you desire it to be extracted, and if you desire to keep the extracted files afterwords.Right-click the .exe in explorer, Extract here, done. It's much simpler and takes less time than double-clicking, waiting for the installation to check your hardware, and then clicking cancel. But, whatever floats your boat.
No need to start the installer either. Just extract it with 7-zip, delete the bloat folders and run setup from there.
The only required folders for NVIDIA driver setup are \Display.Driver & \NVI2, everything else is optional. Though you should also install \HDAudio & \PhysX if you use HDMI audio or do any gaming.
Before doing a minimal install for the first time, you should fully uninstall, use a driver wiper, and then do a clean install to ensure outdated components for things you're no longer installing don't linger around.
Armenius already mentioned that. If you read the post above yours, it explains why I personally don't do it that way. The short of it, is it requires additional effort to manually specify download locations (if extracting to the download folder) and/or extract locations (if not) and/or spending time to organize files after the fact (otherwise), when it doesn't bring any additional benefits over the self-extracting installer. It is less convenient to extract manually, unless as mentioned above you are doing it as a one-off thing or have other special requirements. There is no reason to reject harmless automation when it serves your needs. Doing things manually should only be reserved for times when it doesn't.
Could you share some information on this?
Different means to achieve the same result. With 7-zip installed all I have to do is right-click the .exe and select extract to "folder named the same as file" and voila I got everything in a subfolder. Then delete all the junk I don't need and do the installer. So I just posted to give people that stumble upon this thread another way of doing the same thing. Because I'm the opposite of you, I don't want that Nvidia folder cluttering up my C: either. So I'd rather have the extracted files in my drivers subfolder of my download folder.Armenius already mentioned that. If you read the post above yours, it explains why I personally don't do it that way. The short of it, is it requires additional effort to manually specify download locations (if extracting to the download folder) and/or extract locations (if not) and/or spending time to organize files after the fact (otherwise), when it doesn't bring any additional benefits over the self-extracting installer. It is less convenient to extract manually, unless as mentioned above you are doing it as a one-off thing or have other special requirements. There is no reason to reject harmless automation when it serves your needs. Doing things manually should only be reserved for times when it doesn't.
regarding nVidia and if they ever did require registration to DL drivers ... there's always Guru3D , TechPowerUp and many other websites that have them readily available for DL so "fake news" gets my vote on this one