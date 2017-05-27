Did nVidia follow through with forcing people to register to use their drivers?

Armenius said: Right-click the .exe in explorer, Extract here, done. It's much simpler and takes less time than double-clicking, waiting for the installation to check your hardware, and then clicking cancel. But, whatever floats your boat. Click to expand...

Time wise, it's not really as big of a difference as you would think. Extraction time is near-identical, and canceling doesn't waste any time since selecting and deleting the undesired folders usually takes a couple seconds longer than it does for cancel to complete, while both can be done simultaneously. It really just comes down to workflow, personal preference, where you desire it to be extracted, and if you desire to keep the extracted files afterwords.The main subjective advantage of running the installer and then canceling, is that it does extract to a standard location and folder structure, which makes it easier to manage multiple extracted driver packages, without worrying about download location. Why would you want to keep more than one extracted driver package? The primary reason would be if you ever mod the inf to add Geforce models to Quadro drivers or enable PCI-E MSI support, since having a reference inf available to diff from the same driver branch, makes future inf modding quicker. The secondary reason would be so you could easily roll back to the previous driver if you run into a major issue or bug. The last reason would be if you ever use a driver cleaner, there is the side-benefit of keeping driver files in a known location. Since there is no real downside to having things organized, it becomes more convenient to just let the installer's self-extraction routine run automatically.The 7z extraction method is more suitable as a one-off thing, where you intend to download to an accessible location like the Desktop, and delete the extracted package immediately after installing. Nothing wrong with that, if that is your use-case.