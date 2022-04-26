Did Nintendo leave the traditional console market?

SeymourGore said: It's probably a fair point - I can't help but feel that Nintendo wouldn't have the assets to copy Sony/Microsoft's console hardware approach (ie: high powered systems sold at a loss) and had to adapt their console strategy to survive (which they have found great success with). Click to expand...

SeymourGore said: Maybe Nintendo does have the assets to compete in the same field as Sony/MS, but when you're making as much money as Nintendo is in a market they basically created/dominate - why bother?

That is what happened. Nintendo didn't use to cater to a different market. They used to compete with the other major home consoles. Problem started with the GameCube. They went with a unique disc format, while the PS2 and Xbox could double up as a DVD player which helped the PS2 gain sales. The Xbox didn't do that well either, but still outsold the GameCube. The market may simply not have been big enough for three fairly similar home consoles as well.I believe changing tastes were also something that helped cause the decline for Nintendo home consoles. Games became more mature and people started expecting more from a narrative standpoint. While Nintendo games still sell very well for many reasons I do think in the early 2000s the novelty of narrative driven games made people express a preference for PS/Xbox. Again, at the time, games like Metal Gear, Deus Ex, etc. were coming out which offered something new to gaming. Nintendo games would still sell but unless you were a massive Nintendo fan, there wasn't much of a reason to get a GC. Xbox Live was also superior and made online popular among console gamers.The Wii rolls around and Nintendo goes the opposite direction. This essentially made them a Nintendo only platform and it does well, but seemingly didn't have much sales outside of the console and Nintendo titles. During this time PS/Xbox online becomes massive. Nintendo missed out on this. They tried to play catch up with the Wii U but it was too little too late, with no real online community to speak of.The Switch made a lot of sense. It took over their successful mobile gaming market while still catering to those who wanted Nintendo games on a home console. As mentioned Nintendo games aren't narrative driven, cinematic and don't have realistic graphics. Because lets be honest, a realistic looking Mario or Star Fox would be horrific. Kind of like this thing on the left:High end graphics just aren't important to Nintendo games. The Switch also is also fairly affordable while offering a superior gaming experience to phones, which were eating into mobile console sales. The Switch would not have seen the success it had if it was mobile online, or home console only. It does so well because it manages to cater to two groups. Nintendo has found their market.They might, but again, they found something that works. Nintendo consoles have evolved well with the market and with what people expect of them.