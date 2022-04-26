Did Nintendo leave the traditional console market?

CastletonSnob
Would you say that Sony and Microsoft made Nintendo leave the traditional console market and start making handheld/console hybrids?
No. Nintendo doesn't compete with them. Nintendo always does it's own thing.
It's probably a fair point - I can't help but feel that Nintendo wouldn't have the assets to copy Sony/Microsoft's console hardware approach (ie: high powered systems sold at a loss) and had to adapt their console strategy to survive (which they have found great success with).
Maybe Nintendo does have the assets to compete in the same field as Sony/MS, but when you're making as much money as Nintendo is in a market they basically created/dominate - why bother?