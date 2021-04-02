did Intel release Rocket Lake with no iGPU driver?

KATEKATEKATE
Gawd
Jan 20, 2019
591
No downloadable RL iGPU driver for Windows yet?
is this legit? I checked last night to see for myself and didn't find a driver for UHD750 on Intel's site. People who have upgraded to 11th Gen on desktop, do you have iGPU acceleration? Are they pushing a driver through Windows Update?
