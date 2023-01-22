Did I just fry my Corsair AX 850 PSU?

Never mind the embarrassing back story. Way stupid. My 8 or 9 year old PSU had a spark or flash inside, and then a burning smell.I just tested the PSU with a Thermaltake Dr Power II PSU tester. The tester doesn't even light up, and I plugged the PSU into 2 different outlets.Can a PSU be repaired for less than the cost of replacement? (Not by me, certainly.) Or am I looking at a new modular PSU ~ 800-900 W? What brands are best these days? Is Seasonic still recommended?