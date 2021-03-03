Did i have high temps on 10850K?please rate

Hello. I have a question about temps of my 10850K stock 4800mhz.
Cooling is AIO 360 Kraken X73.
During gameplay on Serious sam 4 temps are 50-61C. During Control 40-53C.
IS this ok or too high? That cooling is v.loud for me,but i can life with that.
I am using NZXT cam utility and pump on performance mode.

Card is Rtx 3090 Gaming OC stock ( gpu max 61C). Also 32GB ram. Thx.

Windows 10 is up to date.
 
Seems good to me. Also, air-flow, depends on how man fans you have blowing inside the case and if, if the fans on the RAD are blowing the air into the case, but overall they seem fine to me.

I'd say push the 10850K to 5.0GHz at the very least.
 
Also when cpu load raise fans of aio are very loud is this normal? I mean when launching game or sometimes during gameplay.
 
mgty23 said:
Also when cpu load raise fans of aio are very loud is this normal? I mean when launching game or sometimes during gameplay.
could be, depends on how you have them setup. if they are setup to react to cpu temp then they will. if you can set them based on water temp, you can leave them at a low speed until it starts to rise.
 
All is on auto, i dont make any curve. Only preset : Performance in NZXT utility. But between Performance and Silent i dont see difference in noise.
 
mgty23 said:
All is on auto, i dont make any curve. Only preset : Performance in NZXT utility. But between Performance and Silent i dont see difference in noise.
well, see if you can get control of the fans, set it to read the pump/water temp(if it can) and set a curve that is flat 25% until ~32c then 100% at ~38c(depends on room temp)
edit: if it cant read pump/water temp, set a flat 25% until close to 50C, then straight to 100% at like 75c.
 
mgty23 said:
Maybe i will try on SILENT mode. :) It wont harm anything?
no, temp will just go up some but you have room to spare.
ps: i edited my last post incase you didnt see....
edited speeling.
 
