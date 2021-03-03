Did i have high temps on 10850K?please rate

Hello. I have a question about temps of my 10850K stock 4800mhz.
Cooling is AIO 360 Kraken X73.
During gameplay on Serious sam 4 temps are 50-61C. During Control 40-53C.
IS this ok or too high? That cooling is v.loud for me,but i can life with that.
I am using NZXT cam utility and pump on performance mode.
Card is Rtx 3090 Gaming OC stock ( gpu max 61C). Also 32GB ram. Thx.
Windows 10 is up to date.
