Did I get the right monitor (LG 27GP83B-B.AUS)?

I wanted a bigger monitor than the Acer 23" I got about 20 years ago. Most of my time is spent keeping a website up and running. When I'm not doing that I like playing Civilization type games and the occasional Doom when I feel like some good old fashioned gratuitous violence. As you can imagine I got something that would do everything reasonably well. I also got an XFX RX 7900 XT reference card to pair it to.



Should I take it back to Best Buy and get something else? Are there any reasonably priced monitors for me that has HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1?