Did I get Sold a Broken 2080 Ti?

Hi guys, I got a Asus Strix 2080 Ti from reddit user. Paid through Paypal invoice.
My rig:
10850K @ 5Ghz
Crucial Ballistix RGB 3600 MHz
Corsair RM 750W
Windows 10 64 bit 20H2
Strix 2080 Ti stock clocks On Nvida driver 452.06
My scores in benchmarks seem to be below the average:
In comparison to these:
https://www.pctestbench.com/asus-rog-strix-rtx-2080-ti-review/4/
https://www.guru3d.com/articles_pages/asus_geforce_rtx_2080_ti_rog_strix_preview,22.html
https://www.guru3d.com/articles_pages/asus_geforce_rtx_2080_ti_rog_strix_preview,23.html
And my performance in CBP 2077 is so poor. I get 30 fps with DLSS and Ultra settings on 4K. While these guys get 45 fps and sometimes 60 fps in CBP 2077:
And my performance in CBP 2077 is so poor. I get 30 fps with DLSS and Ultra settings on 4K. While these guys get 45 fps and sometimes 60 fps in CBP 2077: