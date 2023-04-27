Did I destroy this fat Playstation 3?

A friend of mine got his hands on a bricked PS3 (fat, backwards compatible model) from a friend. It had the red blinking light. I told him I'd try the delid and repaste on it. When I opened it up, it had already been worked on. The gpu was delidded and pasted. There is a sticker from the repair company on the side. The story is the original owner sent it off for repair and got it back working, then it later died. The blu ray player is also supposedly burned up, whatever that means. The inside was pretty clean, so I don't think it lasted too long after the repair. Anyway, I got the cpu delidded tonight and it looks like I may have scratched the core in one spot, bottom left. Thoughts?