Did I Degrade or Destroy my 5950x? Now with a response from Asus on page 2!

I was following along in the PBO Curve Optimizer thread with the new version of Ryzen Master PBO Curve Optimizer Thread. I updated my BIOS to 4201 (which is beta) and my BIOS settings were bone stock except for RAM timings. I hadn't messed with any PBO settings, voltages, boost, or anything. Then, I got the latest AMD chipset drivers installed and I ran the new Ryzen Master per core curve optimizer tool. I let the computer reboot, then ran some benches. Cinebench R20 scored close to 12000. Also, Because of the way my loop is set up to ramp up the pumps and fans based upon the air-water delta, cpu temps were hit 90C while running Cinebench because the coolant is not warmed up in such a short time (this will be important later. I also got my highest score so far in 3DMark. Again, I made no other changes. GPU is stock as well.
On Tuesday, there was a brief power blip at home. My computer was turned off when I got home. I booted it back up and looked in BIOS and the curve optimizer settings from Ryzen Master were still in there. I decided to retest everything and now Cinebench R20 scores in the 10000s. I run again and it gets lower, down in the 9000s. I watched in HWMonitor and the cores are all running around 3850 MHz. Now, the cpu temp is not getting out of the 60s when running cinebench. The fans and the pumps stay low because the coolant isn't getting heated up. It's like the chip just doesn't want to boost, but is using more power while somehow staying cool. This doesn't make any sense to me. Since then, I've cleared CMOS, reflashed the BIOS, flashed the BIOS down to version 4006, the last non-beta, and I've rolled Windows back to a restore point two weeks ago prior to me starting to mess with all this. BIOS is stock with no curve settings, just XMP on the RAM. I ran 3DMark again and my CPU score dropped by about 1000. Cinebench still running in the 9000s. Nothing has fixed it. It still will not boost. I re-installed Ryzen Master and watched everything while running Cinebench. It appears that EDC is now the limiting factor. It's hitting 100 percent (140A) while the PPT is hitting around 132 watts and TDC is not maxing out. Anyone have any idea about what is going on and how to fix it? Or is it just toast?
