Did I Degrade or Destroy my 5950x? Now with a response from Asus on page 2!

EDC is the limiting current when under full load; 140A is the sweet spot for boosting balance, but 160A and higher has been fun in benches. Your TDC is extremely low at 95W, that's the limit on current determined by the thermals of your chip; I run at 200A perfectly fine and it looks like you are maxing that out at 95A. The highest you can go is between your motherboard and CPU, so up that if you can for sure.



PPT is your total package power under load allowed; you can safety raise this to your motherboards limits. I keep mine at 250W and never come close to hitting it... I'm under heavy load right now with this snapshot, and you can see I'm still not close.



I agree, my settings are low. They are the defaults for the processor. I was getting good boosting with those settings for the whole time I've had this CPU up until a couple of days ago. It would boost and CPU temps would be pegged at 90 as my cooling system isn't kicked in until the coolant warms up. I was getting 11800 or so in CB20. I have played with manually setting them higher since and it did improve the score, but it still just doesn't boost the same. I think I set EDC to 160, TDC to 120, and PPT to 165. I got around 10500 in CB20 with that. I'm sure I can play with it and get some performance, but I can't understand how it worked so well at stock and then suddenly went to crap. It makes me leary of hammering with PBO. I'm going to really work on it this weekend and see if I can somehow move the tubing around enough to swap my 3900X in there without disconnecting everything. That will definitively answer the question about whether or not it's the CPU or the board. Right now, the 3900X is in an Asus TUF x570 board. I should be able to bench it there and verify what it will do and then run the same settings on this system. I dread having to take everything apart as I've spent months off and on getting this set up just the way I wanted.