Did I damage my i9 12900k

Hi all

So I very stupidly put a system together with said processor and a rog maximus formula motherboard.. installed some M.2 ssd’s, got some fans linked up, memory in, psu in… I flicked it all on to check the mother board lighted up and stuff a few times for maybe 45 seconds - 1min, I did this perhaps 3/4 times in the space of a couple hours (with only the cpu water block installed no water) I then though I’d see if it Posted and went into bios so I connected a monitor and yes it went into the bios ok all seemed fine… as soon as I noticed cpu temp 88 I switched it off straight away and have not put on since… i know it was prettty stupid now but I didn’t realise it would heat up so quick without being under any load.. I will have liquid flowing on Tuesday so I can try again… thoughts anyone?