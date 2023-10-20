Did i damage my CPU or motherboard ?

Hello

I have a Asus Tuf B550M motherboard, a Ryzen 7 5700X and an XPG Pylon 650w PSU.

I have installed a new cpu fan as well as some case fans.

I´ve tried to set the max frequency ( 4,6ghz) in ryzen master to test some temps

However , when i tried to do it , it asked me to also change the voltage (to 1,55v , maxvoltage) and when i did it my , cpu temperature was like 100 degrees in 5 seconds and the pc shut off

I´m wondering if this could cause any damage? i turned on the pc after just fine but i´m kinda worried

Thanks
 
Why would you set the CPU voltage so high? Clear the CMOS and run it at stock and let it boost on its own, if you didn't already kill the chip.
 
Why would you set the CPU voltage so high? Clear the CMOS and run it at stock and let it boost on its own, if you didn't already kill the chip.
It was a accident and ryzen master suggested this to me as well.

I don´t plan on ocing , just wanted to test some temps and this happened

I´ve turned on the pc and it is working but do you think this could have damaged the chip or some test that i can run to ensure it is good?

Thanks
 
No, it shouldn't cause long term damage or anything. Rather than do manual OC I'd recommend you look into curve optimizer tuning
Do you think the cpu is 100% fine or could it have degraded or something

When adding the voltage , the pc was working for 5 seconds or so until the temperature was 100 degrees then the pc turned itself off ( it did not restart)

I´ve turned the pc on after this and it was working apparently

Thanks
 
if its still running now, its fine. reset your bios and start over. just turn on pbo and leave it at that.
 
