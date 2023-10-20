Did i damage my CPU or motherboard ?

Hello
I have a Asus Tuf B550M motherboard, a Ryzen 7 5700X and an XPG Pylon 650w PSU.
I have installed a new cpu fan as well as some case fans.
I´ve tried to set the max frequency ( 4,6ghz) in ryzen master to test some temps
However , when i tried to do it , it asked me to also change the voltage (to 1,55v , maxvoltage) and when i did it my , cpu temperature was like 100 degrees in 5 seconds and the pc shut off
I´m wondering if this could cause any damage? i turned on the pc after just fine but i´m kinda worried
Thanks
