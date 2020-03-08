Did I buy the right tubing and fittings?

Hey guys, getting my first loop together, i thought I had ordered the right fittings and tube but the tubing is super tight to get onto the conpression fitting.
I ordered EK Torque STC 10/16 (5/8) fittings, and for my soft tube, I bought 10/16 3/8 ID 5/8 OD soft tubbing. But it just seems really tight to get onto the fitting, like i really have to twist to get it on. See pics. Thanks for any help.
yeah but it looks like youre makin it work. wall thickness look way thick. what were the dimensions of the tube and fittings you ordered?
 
