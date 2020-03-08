Did I buy the right tubing and fittings?

Hey guys, getting my first loop together, i thought I had ordered the right fittings and tube but the tubing is super tight to get onto the conpression fitting.I ordered EK Torque STC 10/16 (5/8) fittings, and for my soft tube, I bought 10/16 3/8 ID 5/8 OD soft tubbing. But it just seems really tight to get onto the fitting, like i really have to twist to get it on. See pics. Thanks for any help.