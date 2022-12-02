Did I buy a mobo with no 5.1 audio??

I have never seen a motherboard without 7.1 audio channels on the back panel.
I didn't pay attention to it when I bought my AM5 motherboard: https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/X670E Pro RS/index.asp
I have a logitech Z905 5.1 system that i'm connecting with the 3 connectors.
I know I can do SPDIF but that will be compressed.
The manual mentions 7.1, but doesn't explain anything: https://download.asrock.com/Manual/X670E Pro RS_English.pdf
help!
