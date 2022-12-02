Did I buy a mobo with no 5.1 audio??

D

DF-1

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 17, 2011
Messages
2,671
drutman

drutman

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 4, 2016
Messages
373
Odd, rear I/O is single audio 3.5 mm out. Could always get a soundcard with better audio than the Realtek. I have a ASUS Zonar great card.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top