Did GlobalFoundries Give Up 7nm to Chase Silicon Photonics Manufacturing?

Uncertain about the implications of this. Do you know?
"The booming datacenter business is only expected to grow from here—it’s projected that by 2021, it will account for 20.6 zettabytes of IP traffic per year. To get an idea of the growth rate, in 2017 it was at 9.1 zettabytes per year. Along with this, grows the need for faster interconnects. GF estimates that SiPho-based transceivers, which includes both III-V semiconductors as well as silicon photonics based modules, will make up a large portion of a $4B market by the year 2024, due to an impressive 44.5% CAGR. That’s a big addressable market for GlobalFoundries. Through strategic acquisitions, such as IBM’s microelectronics business, and fruitful partnerships with the likes of Ayar Labs and MACOM, GlobalFoundries quietly became a force in silicon photonics. It’s already captured 10% of the foundry business—if it continues at this rate, it will soon be impossible to overlook."
https://www.forbes.com/sites/moorin...silicon-photonics-manufacturing/#11d0d31d8bdb
