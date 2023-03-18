Did C1 120 Hz BFI mode also get downgraded versus CX?

I had thought that though C1's BFI mode was downgraded at 60Hz, the full 120 Hz BFI mode from the CX had been preserved in the C1. However, it actually looks like the CX at 120 Hz is at 3ms persistence vs 4ms for the C1. Or maybe I'm reading the graphs wrong, such as those in Rtings...

I saw a UFO test image of the C1 in TechSpot's review. And it was much farther off the reference than I had expected. Especially given the raves about CX's BFI performance. Wondering if that 1ms delta explains...
 
It's the C2 that lost 120Hz completely, but maybe even the C1 lost a bit of it? If I'm reading the graphs at Rtings right, it's like 3 on and 5 off for the CX at 120Hz, but 4 on and 4 off for the C1 for 120Hz...
 
Here's comparison from RTings, they both look pretty similar as far as I can tell.

1679182130531.png
 
Please check out that third dip though on the CX at 120? I suspect that is the vital clue. (Or I may be reading too much into it...)
 
