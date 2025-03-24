Did anyone pre-order the EK block for the 5090 FE?

I ended up putting in a ticket to cancel my pre-order on the EK 5090 FE water block. Over 2 weeks went by and EK still didn't respond to cancel my pre-order. Luckily I paid with Paypal so I filed a claim with Paypal against EK. Within 1 day they responded to my original ticket to cancel my Pre-Order. Go figure. Only took filing a claim on them to get a response. I will never order anything directly from EK ever again. They have the slowest customer service I have ever seen. I probably won't ever buy anything period from EK ever again knowing the lack of customer service you'll receive if you have an issue with a product.



I'm still hoping that another company will make a 5090 FE water block. If no one does make one, I might have to buy the EK one, but definitely from a retailer that has stock and actual customer service. I've never had an issue with an EK water block before, but my experience with just a simple pre-order cancel has made me lose complete trust in them.