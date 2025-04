Did anyone pre-order the EK block for the 5090 FE?

Dutt1113 said: I was wondering if anyone has pre-ordered the EK waterblock for the 5090 FE? I did pre-order it, but now I'm second guessing whether I should cancel it and just wait until it actually comes out and there's a review on it. Also, there could maybe be another block announced from another company that's cheaper. I'm also second guessing water blocking the 5090 FE in the first place whether or not it will actually help overclocking it. I was playing some Stalker 2 with an overclock around 3075 core and temps were around 55 Click to expand...

Honestly,With everything that has been going on with EK, I'd consider it best to avoid them all together right now.Who knows if they will fulfill even regular orders, let alone pre-orders.I - at the very least - hope this is the kind of pre-order where they only charge you once it ships? Because otherwise you may never see a product or that money again.Heh, yeah, they went from being really shady 15 years ago, to being one of the biggest names in the industry for a while there, and now they are back to being really shady again.It turns out that the founder (Edward König) doesn't know how to run a company and is corrupt as shit, just handing out leadership roles to unqualified friends and pretty women.The company almost failed during his original leadership, but then they hired a competent American CEO who built the company into the large presence in PC watercooling it became.Then the founder decided he was going to run it himself again, and everything is going to shit.I used their products for years, but knowing what I know now, wouldn't touch anything EK with the proverbial 39.5ft pole. Dutt1113 If you haven't seen this, it is worthwhile watching before you spend any money with them: