Did anyone pre-order the EK block for the 5090 FE?

I was wondering if anyone has pre-ordered the EK waterblock for the 5090 FE? I did pre-order it, but now I'm second guessing whether I should cancel it and just wait until it actually comes out and there's a review on it. Also, there could maybe be another block announced from another company that's cheaper. I'm also second guessing water blocking the 5090 FE in the first place whether or not it will actually help overclocking it. I was playing some Stalker 2 with an overclock around 3075 core and temps were around 55
 
Was it under significant load? I'd run furmark to simulate a high load like a heavy game would pegging you at 98 or 99 or 100 percent to see if the noise bothers you. I blocked my 4090 regardless cause I didn't want the fans sound you had your 4090 blocked also so you might be a candidate although EK is kinda shady lol
 
I was wondering if anyone has pre-ordered the EK waterblock for the 5090 FE? I did pre-order it, but now I'm second guessing whether I should cancel it and just wait until it actually comes out and there's a review on it. Also, there could maybe be another block announced from another company that's cheaper. I'm also second guessing water blocking the 5090 FE in the first place whether or not it will actually help overclocking it. I was playing some Stalker 2 with an overclock around 3075 core and temps were around 55
Honestly,

With everything that has been going on with EK, I'd consider it best to avoid them all together right now.

Who knows if they will fulfill even regular orders, let alone pre-orders.

I - at the very least - hope this is the kind of pre-order where they only charge you once it ships? Because otherwise you may never see a product or that money again.

...although EK is kinda shady lol
Heh, yeah, they went from being really shady 15 years ago, to being one of the biggest names in the industry for a while there, and now they are back to being really shady again.

It turns out that the founder (Edward König) doesn't know how to run a company and is corrupt as shit, just handing out leadership roles to unqualified friends and pretty women.

The company almost failed during his original leadership, but then they hired a competent American CEO who built the company into the large presence in PC watercooling it became.

Then the founder decided he was going to run it himself again, and everything is going to shit.

I used their products for years, but knowing what I know now, wouldn't touch anything EK with the proverbial 39.5ft pole.

Dutt1113 If you haven't seen this, it is worthwhile watching before you spend any money with them:


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VjYFdHMC3A
 
I wouldn't buy anything from EK these days let alone pre-order without seeing performance results from a third party.

Due to the unique design of the FE, we might not get a lot of other options for blocks. I'm sure Bykski will eventually make one for cheaper since they tend to make blocks for everything. Heatkiller would usually be my first pick, but they are slow to roll out blocks and probably won't bother with the FE.

der8auer made a prototype block and would bring it to market if there is enough demand. Looks like pulling apart an FE to install any block would be a bit of a PITA.

View: https://youtu.be/8JDqy0jmLVY?si=23jjx0__p5LdGIzx
 
I ended up putting in a ticket to cancel my pre-order on the EK 5090 FE water block. Over 2 weeks went by and EK still didn't respond to cancel my pre-order. Luckily I paid with Paypal so I filed a claim with Paypal against EK. Within 1 day they responded to my original ticket to cancel my Pre-Order. Go figure. Only took filing a claim on them to get a response. I will never order anything directly from EK ever again. They have the slowest customer service I have ever seen. I probably won't ever buy anything period from EK ever again knowing the lack of customer service you'll receive if you have an issue with a product.

I'm still hoping that another company will make a 5090 FE water block. If no one does make one, I might have to buy the EK one, but definitely from a retailer that has stock and actual customer service. I've never had an issue with an EK water block before, but my experience with just a simple pre-order cancel has made me lose complete trust in them.
 
