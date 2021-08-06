did 4 way sli on the 7950gx2 ever make since ?

Sorry, but this just isn't true. It did vary by game. I won't deny that. However, back in the 7900GX2 - 9800GX2 era, it absolutely improved performance in a lot of games. It is true that as you added GPU's, each one was less effective than the last. In essence, you got less performance every time but there were also cases like CoD4:MW which gave you almost 100% scaling. It wasn't super common, but there were titles that scaled enough to make a difference as you added GPU's. This was especially true at 2560x1600 or later on in Eyefinity/NVSurround resolutions like what I was using. (7680x1600 for example.)



Now, I will agree that at the time, it wasn't really worth the money because you were spending several hundred dollars per card/GPU and getting less for it in return. However, when at those higher resolutions of the day, it was flat out necessary to drive that many pixels. At the more common 1920x1080, no it probably wasn't worth it beyond 2 GPU's but the era of hardware we are talking about was practically SLI's golden age.