did 4 way sli on the 7950gx2 ever make since ?

AustinW

Here I go again. Asking about very old hardware lol.

Anyway I'm tossing around the idea of upgrading my retro gaming PC. Right now its a Athlon XP system with a fx5900ultra I found that the gf6 and gf7 cards with a bit of tweaking don't suffer form the same problems later cards do with early directX 3d games. This got me thinking about building a high end 939 sli system because why not?
I was thinking of going all out with 2 7950gx2 but after doing some reading on early reviews I found that 2 7950gx2s don't really work all to well.

What is your thoughts? Would I be better off with two 7900gtx's or 7800gtx's?
 
Dan_D

4-Way / Quad-SLI did provide performance increases at the time. Every GPU after the first provided an improvement in performance but at 3 and 4-way / Quad-SLI, there was a point of diminishing returns in the sense that the costs were excessive, but the performance increases were often minor. I ran 3-Way SLI and even Quad-SLI back then and it was definitely faster than 2-Way, but 4-Way and Quad rarely justified their high price of admission. If you can get the hardware cheaply enough I'd say go for it. But back when it was new, it rarely made sense unless you just wanted the best money could buy. Which was me at the time.
 
chameleoneel

SLI never scaled well, overall. Especially with anything more than 2 GPUs. IMO, its not worth the probably much larger expense.
 
Dan_D

chameleoneel said:
SLI never scaled well, overall. Especially with anything more than 2 GPUs. IMO, its not worth the probably much larger expense.
Sorry, but this just isn't true. It did vary by game. I won't deny that. However, back in the 7900GX2 - 9800GX2 era, it absolutely improved performance in a lot of games. It is true that as you added GPU's, each one was less effective than the last. In essence, you got less performance every time but there were also cases like CoD4:MW which gave you almost 100% scaling. It wasn't super common, but there were titles that scaled enough to make a difference as you added GPU's. This was especially true at 2560x1600 or later on in Eyefinity/NVSurround resolutions like what I was using. (7680x1600 for example.)

Now, I will agree that at the time, it wasn't really worth the money because you were spending several hundred dollars per card/GPU and getting less for it in return. However, when at those higher resolutions of the day, it was flat out necessary to drive that many pixels. At the more common 1920x1080, no it probably wasn't worth it beyond 2 GPU's but the era of hardware we are talking about was practically SLI's golden age.
 
AustinW

The kicker is that were are dealing with a very old SLI setup, I know when I went from a 790i system to my x79 system I was using 3 gtx 285s and saw a major drop in FPS. There is something about the old nforce boards that made SLI work far better.
Thanks for the info dan
 
RazorWind

I say go for the quad SLI, regardless of how well it scales. You're presumably in this for the nostalgia, and there's almost nothing that's more nostalgic than using an impractical technology just because it was cool at the time.

I bet it works pretty well for the games from that time period, and you can always dial back to one or two GPUs if it doesn't.
 
chameleoneel

Dan_D said:
Sorry, but this just isn't true. It did vary by game. I won't deny that. However, back in the 7900GX2 - 9800GX2 era, it absolutely improved performance in a lot of games. It is true that as you added GPU's, each one was less effective than the last. In essence, you got less performance every time but there were also cases like CoD4:MW which gave you almost 100% scaling. It wasn't super common, but there were titles that scaled enough to make a difference as you added GPU's. This was especially true at 2560x1600 or later on in Eyefinity/NVSurround resolutions like what I was using. (7680x1600 for example.)

Now, I will agree that at the time, it wasn't really worth the money because you were spending several hundred dollars per card/GPU and getting less for it in return. However, when at those higher resolutions of the day, it was flat out necessary to drive that many pixels. At the more common 1920x1080, no it probably wasn't worth it beyond 2 GPU's but the era of hardware we are talking about was practically SLI's golden age.
Sure, a few games here or there, did have really good scaling. But many games, if they even worked at all with SLI, struggled to even offer 50% extra performance.
 
AustinW

chameleoneel said:
Sure, a few games here or there, did have really good scaling. But many games, if they even worked at all with SLI, struggled to even offer 50% extra performance.
Today that may be the case but back in the day sli work a far better, I never once had problem with my 3 GTX 285s scaling until I switch to a non nfoce board. Granted the 3rd card did not scale as well as the second. But as for game support I never really found a game that did not support all 3 cards wile on the nfoce board. Oddly things all changed when I moved to a x79 system and I was lucky to be able to use 2 cards let alone 3, even games that once worked grate didn't.

RazorWind said:
I say go for the quad SLI, regardless of how well it scales. You're presumably in this for the nostalgia, and there's almost nothing that's more nostalgic than using an impractical technology just because it was cool at the time.

I bet it works pretty well for the games from that time period, and you can always dial back to one or two GPUs if it doesn't.
TBH I never had a 7xxx and skipped over the GF7-GF9 cards. I'm not really doing this for nostalgia. I'm trying to ditch my modern gaming pc and would like to upgrade my retro gaming pc to be able to play the some hat newer games that my Athlon XP system can't wile not losings the ability to play the early DX games I like.
 
AustinW

a second question,would it be worth wile to get a nf4 sli x16 board over a normal nf4 board? I can't see 16x/16x being all to helpful with two single cards but with two cards on one pcie slot things could be different.
 
