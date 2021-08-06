did 4 way sli on the 7950gx2 ever make since ?

Here I go again. Asking about very old hardware lol.
Anyway I'm tossing around the idea of upgrading my retro gaming PC. Right now its a Athlon XP system with a fx5900ultra I found that the gf6 and gf7 cards with a bit of tweaking don't suffer form the same problems later cards do with early directX 3d games. This got me thinking about building a high end 939 sli system because why not?
I was thinking of going all out with 2 7950gx2 but after doing some reading on early reviews I found that 2 7950gx2s don't really work all to well.
What is your thoughts? Would I be better off with two 7900gtx's or 7800gtx's?
