Diagnostic help: Asus b550-i died mid game and can't get it to boot.

Hardware

silverstone SX700

asus rog-strix b550-i

5900x

32gb corsair vengance LPX (2x16)

silicon power 2TB gen 4 nvme for boot

Adata 2TB gen 3 nvme for D:

3080 FE



Ok, So here's my situation. I was playing jedi fallen order, and boom the screen goes black, but the box continues to make fan noises and have it's lights on. I go to reboot it and it's not having it. So I go to yank the power and I can see the q-led is red, which means cpu, but temps were fine on cpu, and it wasn't even breathing heavy (had the nvidia perfomance overlay on with a previous session and the game spends most of the time with cpu at 29% or so). So I pull the wall power, and boot it up. q-led is yellow, which is boot. Not only that, fans are staying on at full tilt. I'm like WTF... this has been running fine for about a year. Rinse and repeat a few times and I'm like crap and start digging in.



I pulled the boot drive out, and put it in an NVME enclosure. Works fine there. Put it back in and reboot. No more yellow q-led. Now it's white.. VGA. (I will note here that at about this point it definitely got a long power button press, I don't recall if I did so previously) Video card is getting power and the logo is lighting up and fans spin. I can't swap my video card into something else at the moment, so swap in my old 1080. Still get VGA error. Of note, it seems the fan profiles are loading as the fans no longer stay at full speed (this is wtih either video card). I'm going to try swapping my video card into my kids system later after he goes to bed, but right now I'm stumped. Other than the mobo or psu giving up the ghost. I really don't want to be pulling everything out and testing it on the benchtop, and not really any point until I can find the cables to my only spare psu with enough oomph to run this (down side of detachable cables... can't remember where I put them ~5 years ago).



3080 always ran reasonable temps and was at box stock settings. The memory hotspot never went above 95C in my testing IIRC.



So so far

PSU is producing anough juice to spin fans and light things up.

mobo - unknown and not sure how I'd test it. I can't even buy a spare one and swap right now only scalpers seem to have stock.

CPU - unkown I do have a spare 3700x sitting around. but would rather not swap until I tested more stuff.

GPU - gonna test it later.

Boot drive - works in enclosure.

memory - unkown



I really hate this mystery shit, this rig has been running for basically a year and has been really stable after some initial teething pains.



Any suggestions?