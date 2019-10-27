Diablo IV - The Real Official Thread

Blade-Runner
https://www.pcgamer.com/au/more-diablo-4-information-leaked-via-art-book/
Looks like its happening...
Anyways, I agree with the Blizzard hype. Certainly seems like it takes some time for them to iron things out. I can't recall a single release of theirs working properly straight out of the box.
I can't recall. I think I was still deep in World of Warcraft at the time. Or some other game. I played it, but I think it was like a year after it had released.Then you weren’t around for D3 launch. It was a mess.
But that's exactly what I meant. Blizzard doesn't have the best track record for solid releases.
Well at least till reviews come out. It might be good. Let's just wait and see firstIf I ever spend another dime on a Blizzard product you have permission to shot me.
The story was ok, just really short. Plus all the "fun" revolved around grinding in adventure mode.Blizzard is going to really have to come up with a compelling story this time, Diablo 3 was a miserable joke of a story.
Reminds me, I need to finish Grim Dawn
Don't forget with the latest expansion, we now have an actual "end-game" aka Shattered Realm..
Considering we have BOTH Grim Dawn and Path of Exile as amazing, mature/well-developed options.... Good luck Blizzard.
But, I suppose we'll always have the Diablo die-hards that'll gobble up anything Blizz tosses their way.
Grim Dawn would be amazing if the loot drops were comparable to Diablo. I just have way too many other things to do with my life than to grind for hours and hours for a legendary that is not even my class. Diablo has perfect loot drop frequency at least for my taste.Considering we have BOTH Grim Dawn and Path of Exile as amazing, mature/well-developed options.... Good luck Blizzard.
than to grind for hours and hours for a legendary
Path of Exile is a much better looking game than Diablo 3. It's what Diablo 3 should have looked like, in my opinion. I mean, unless you like the pixie dust & fairies color palette and minimum detail character models and environments.imo diablo 3 is better then both those, although grim dawn is a pretty good game too, Poe I never got into, don't like how the game works, graphics would be decent for diablo 2 era games bit late for that though, and not very friendly for some casual play as afaik you need to grind tons of mat's so you can reroll stuff on items until you give up or it finally turns up the way you want, bit like a slot machine.
I've also played through the entirety of PoE with nothing but found equipment and I've never had a particularly hard time except on a couple of endgame bosses that everybody struggles with no matter how they're geared. PoE can be just as mindless as D3 if you want it to be.
Poe I never got into, don't like how the game works, graphics would be decent for diablo 2 era games bit late for that though
A lot of people don't really know that PoE has been steadily developed throughout its entire existence, and what they saw 5 years ago during beta is still their impression of the game. While there are certainly elements of the game that could use an overhaul, the graphics are nothing short of fantastic now:
The next big iteration of the game is their 4.0 update, which they have described as being intended to go toe to toe with Diablo 4. They expected the D4 announcement at last year's Blizzcon, so I wouldn't be surprised if we see a PoE 4.0 launch well before Blizzard has anything significant to show.
Considering the public attitude Blizzard has had against their audience for years that people have just ignored, I can completely believe that they would turn Diablo into a Destiny clone. I think the success of WoW Classic was a slap in the face of their company culture, but I think that they're trying to brush it off as a one-off that they still think will die out once people have had their fill of nostalgia. By and large Blizzard still believes they know what we want better than ourselves.I think the success of D4 (as a game, not financially) will depend on the amount of "we know better than you" attitude they bring to the development table. Is the plan to make a Diablo game, or is it to make some other type of game using Diablo assets?
Then there's the effect of consoles/mobile and all the streamlining that will likely come with that. And the pressure from the top to design the game in such a way that it's friendly to the players of their other franchises. And how can we monetize in-game after we've made the players buy the game up front? Etc., etc., etc....
When you have excellent love letters to the arpg genre like Grim Dawn, PoE, I just don't care about anything blizzard is doing.
For posterity:I knew diablo was doomed when I saw that little girl community manager talking about the future of the series. My suspicions were confirmed later when blizzard slapped their fans in the face with the mobile announcement followed by "do you guys not have phones?" bullshit. Fuck these guys, it's going to take a major turn around to fix the image they've made for themselves. When you have excellent love letters to the arpg genre like Grim Dawn, PoE, I just don't care about anything blizzard is doing. Also fuck blizzard for the whole blitzchung/China thing.
Interesting info dump from an anonymous poster claiming to be employed at Blizzard. Diablo 4 to be a "shlooter" using Overwatch as a base? WTF?