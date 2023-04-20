Diablo IV Beta Returns in May with a “Server Slam” Weekend, New Gameplay Tweaks Included

"Well, today during Blizzard’s latest developer livestream, they announced fans will get one more chance to jump in early as they’ll be holding a Diablo IV “Server Slam” weekend in May. The goal of this final beta is exactly what it sounds like – Blizzard wants to slam the servers as hard as possible in order to test their limits and prepare for the game’s full launch. So yes, there is a chance you’ll spend a fair amount of time waiting in the queue, but hopefully, Blizzard is prepared for their imminent slamming and it isn’t too bad."My experience with login queues was they were bad early on day 1 of the closed beta, but got better as the day went on, and there were virtually no delays after that. Similarly the open beta had queues on day 1, but much shorter, and the rest of the weekend was fine.