Diablo II Ressurected: Offical Thread

polonyc2 said: The big Diablo 2 Resurrected interview



Ahead of BlizzCon 2021, we spoke to executive producer and head of the Diablo franchise at Blizzard Entertainment Rod Fergusson, and Diablo 2 Resurrected principal designer Rob Gallerani to find out more about the project and how the game will play when it's released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch later in 2021...



https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2021-02-19-the-big-diablo-2-resurrected-interview Ahead of BlizzCon 2021, we spoke to executive producer and head of the Diablo franchise at Blizzard Entertainment Rod Fergusson, and Diablo 2 Resurrected principal designer Rob Gallerani to find out more about the project and how the game will play when it's released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch later in 2021... Click to expand...

I just watched the entire Blizzcon live where the developers talked. It was from 6:40CST to 7:30CST.These guys are really really into making it, they grew up playing it. One of the guys is actually cataloging everything he finds, he references it to video game archeology. They seem really passionate about it. I think its in good hands.I really can't believe how good it looks. It just looks amazing. They nailed it.