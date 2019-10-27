Diablo 4 - The Real Official Thread

One of the very few upcoming games that is a day one buy for me. It is hard to find a quality isometric game these days.
 
I tried Diablo 3 on ps4 and on a big tv the graphics already look like a phone game to me. It's also one of those games that makes you play through 2 to three times before it gets to higher difficulty. My character was essentially immortal running around like a weed Wacker. Coming from non consolized mmos and other pc rpgs in the past it was really boring. I'm not playing through the game multiple times to get to a difficulty that I can't play through with my eyes closed. The set sizes were very small in a lot of areas too, and the zoom/FoV very far in.

Between that and more importantly China this news is Zzzzzz just like that game is.
 
Blizzard is notorious for building hype for a game that won't see the light for another 4-5 years.
In the past I pre-ordered these games since the original Diablo. I played the hell out of D3, but I will see reviews first.
 
Anyways, I agree with the Blizzard hype. Certainly seems like it takes some time for them to iron things out. I can't recall a single release of theirs working properly straight out of the box.
 

Westwood Arrakis said:
Anyways, I agree with the Blizzard hype. Certainly seems like it takes some time for them to iron things out. I can't recall a single release of theirs working properly straight out of the box.
Then you weren’t around for D3 launch. It was a mess. The game was literally designed to take months to reach level cap. The “Inferno” difficulty scaled so hard that it basically artificially limited people out of it. The skills were so unbalanced that certain classes were worthless. And this was all to push people towards the auction house in order to buy gear to get them out of grind hell.

It basically didn’t get “good” until all that was removed. And really didn’t feel like a complete game until RoS dropped and filled out a good portion of the mechanics and upgrade paths.
 
Westwood Arrakis said:
I can't recall. I think I was still deep in World of Warcraft at the time. Or some other game. I played it, but I think it was like a year after it had released.

But that's exactly what I meant. Blizzard doesn't have the best track record for solid releases.
I misread your post as the opposite. That’s on me.
 
Naa, never spending another dime on those dictator loving turd munches. Probably won't make a difference as gamers are the most lazy and fickle group ever, but won't be my money.
 
Blizzard is going to really have to come up with a compelling story this time, Diablo 3 was a miserable joke of a story.
 
Krenum said:
Blizzard is going to really have to come up with a compelling story this time, Diablo 3 was a miserable joke of a story.
The story was ok, just really short. Plus all the "fun" revolved around grinding in adventure mode.

I played the storyline back when it first came out, then never saw it again.
 
Considering we have BOTH Grim Dawn and Path of Exile as amazing, mature/well-developed options.... Good luck Blizzard.

But, I suppose we'll always have the Diablo die-hards that'll gobble up anything Blizz tosses their way.
 
DogsofJune said:
Reminds me, I need to finish Grim Dawn
Don't forget with the latest expansion, we now have an actual "end-game" aka Shattered Realm..

EDIT: Also, the mod Grimarillion is crazy awesome.

https://forums.crateentertainment.com/t/rel-grimarillion-v72/46587

"What this means precisely is that we start with the additional masteries and items from Grim Quest (Titan Quest Masteries), Diablo 3 (precisely what it sounds like), and Zenith (an original mastery mod). Then we also add in the enhanced spawns from Grimmest, the increased stash size from tt300’s Stasher mod, the hairstyle options from Mendez42’s Hairstyles mod and the Shattered Affixes from okami29. Together, we have a small collection of mods all integrated into a single mod. Each individual mod is 99.99% preserved. All save games made in Grimarillion should remain future compatible.

- And for you Diablo fiends, we have Reign of Terror aka D2 remade in GD

https://forums.crateentertainment.com/t/mod-reign-of-terror/35347

d2mod.jpg
 
horrorshow said:
Don't forget with the latest expansion, we now have an actual "end-game" aka Shattered Realm..
Exactly why I should pick up playing it again. I got the expansion some time back, but never got back into playing the game
 
horrorshow said:
Considering we have BOTH Grim Dawn and Path of Exile as amazing, mature/well-developed options.... Good luck Blizzard.

But, I suppose we'll always have the Diablo die-hards that'll gobble up anything Blizz tosses their way.
imo diablo 3 is better then both those, although grim dawn is a pretty good game too, Poe I never got into, don't like how the game works, graphics would be decent for diablo 2 era games bit late for that though, and not very friendly for some casual play as afaik you need to grind tons of mat's so you can reroll stuff on items until you give up or it finally turns up the way you want, bit like a slot machine.
 
And D3 isn't a grindfest for materials?

It's a game you can get drunk, point and click for hours..... Like giving a kitten a dead bird to bat around
 
horrorshow said:
Considering we have BOTH Grim Dawn and Path of Exile as amazing, mature/well-developed options.... Good luck Blizzard.

But, I suppose we'll always have the Diablo die-hards that'll gobble up anything Blizz tosses their way.
Grim Dawn would be amazing if the loot drops were comparable to Diablo. I just have way too many other things to do with my life than to grind for hours and hours for a legendary that is not even my class. Diablo has perfect loot drop frequency at least for my taste.
 
Krenum said:
Blizzard is going to really have to come up with a compelling story this time, Diablo 3 was a miserable joke of a story.
There has never been a compelling story to any of the Diablo games. The lore is some-what interesting. But in terms of what is actually provided in game: it has always been a convoluted mess.
D1 is the most streamlined, but it was also the most minimal. For the most part Diablo has always been: there is evil, and you're the dude who can stop it. The rest of D1's story was: there is some creepy stuff that's happening, rumors about monsters (eg: The Butcher), and fix these problems. D2 was more fleshed out with the idea of different lords of Hell and a war between heaven and hell, but for you it was just, go and kill a bunch of stuff.

The long and the short is: I'm not sure what you're expecting. Hardcore Diablo players aren't playing it for story. Just like no one is playing Overwatch for the story either. It's a looter ARPG. Diablo is all about gameplay and loot. It only takes a few hours to beat (and therefore see all the story) of any Diablo game. If you're playing this game for the 2 hour slice of story, you're looking at the wrong game.

This isn't to say it wouldn't be nice to have decent writing and story in game. And hopefully Blizzard learns from their competition. But for D4 I would settle for strong mechanics and gameplay, deep customization, loot that feeds into the mechanics and gameplay (more than just one set of BIS), and reasons to keep playing the game with more interesting game plays loops.
 
Denpepe said:
imo diablo 3 is better then both those, although grim dawn is a pretty good game too, Poe I never got into, don't like how the game works, graphics would be decent for diablo 2 era games bit late for that though, and not very friendly for some casual play as afaik you need to grind tons of mat's so you can reroll stuff on items until you give up or it finally turns up the way you want, bit like a slot machine.
Path of Exile is a much better looking game than Diablo 3. It's what Diablo 3 should have looked like, in my opinion. I mean, unless you like the pixie dust & fairies color palette and minimum detail character models and environments.

I've also played through the entirety of PoE with nothing but found equipment and I've never had a particularly hard time except on a couple of endgame bosses that everybody struggles with no matter how they're geared. PoE can be just as mindless as D3 if you want it to be.
 
Armenius said:
Path of Exile is a much better looking game than Diablo 3. It's what Diablo 3 should have looked like, in my opinion. I mean, unless you like the pixie dust & fairies color palette and minimum detail character models and environments.

I've also played through the entirety of PoE with nothing but found equipment and I've never had a particularly hard time except on a couple of endgame bosses that everybody struggles with no matter how they're geared. PoE can be just as mindless as D3 if you want it to be.
Denpepe said:
Poe I never got into, don't like how the game works, graphics would be decent for diablo 2 era games bit late for that though
A lot of people don't really know that PoE has been steadily developed throughout its entire existence, and what they saw 5 years ago during beta is still their impression of the game. While there are certainly elements of the game that could use an overhaul, the graphics are nothing short of fantastic now:



The next big iteration of the game is their 4.0 update, which they have described as being intended to go toe to toe with Diablo 4. They expected the D4 announcement at last year's Blizzcon, so I wouldn't be surprised if we see a PoE 4.0 launch well before Blizzard has anything significant to show.
 
Aix. said:
A lot of people don't really know that PoE has been steadily developed throughout its entire existence, and what they saw 5 years ago during beta is still their impression of the game. While there are certainly elements of the game that could use an overhaul, the graphics are nothing short of fantastic now:



The next big iteration of the game is their 4.0 update, which they have described as being intended to go toe to toe with Diablo 4. They expected the D4 announcement at last year's Blizzcon, so I wouldn't be surprised if we see a PoE 4.0 launch well before Blizzard has anything significant to show.
It started out in DirectX 9, if I'm not mistaken, and now utilizes the full feature set of DirectX 11. Still, PoE has always been better looking than D3.
 
That could be intresting someone was drinking some Beers if they meld Overwatch with Diablo.
 
Overwatch is like a Cloud 9 shooter it's not very dark compared to games like Quake and Doom.
 
I think the success of D4 (as a game, not financially) will depend on the amount of "we know better than you" attitude they bring to the development table. Is the plan to make a Diablo game, or is it to make some other type of game using Diablo assets?

Then there's the effect of consoles/mobile and all the streamlining that will likely come with that. And the pressure from the top to design the game in such a way that it's friendly to the players of their other franchises. And how can we monetize in-game after we've made the players buy the game up front? Etc., etc., etc....
 
Aix. said:
I think the success of D4 (as a game, not financially) will depend on the amount of "we know better than you" attitude they bring to the development table. Is the plan to make a Diablo game, or is it to make some other type of game using Diablo assets?

Then there's the effect of consoles/mobile and all the streamlining that will likely come with that. And the pressure from the top to design the game in such a way that it's friendly to the players of their other franchises. And how can we monetize in-game after we've made the players buy the game up front? Etc., etc., etc....
Considering the public attitude Blizzard has had against their audience for years that people have just ignored, I can completely believe that they would turn Diablo into a Destiny clone. I think the success of WoW Classic was a slap in the face of their company culture, but I think that they're trying to brush it off as a one-off that they still think will die out once people have had their fill of nostalgia. By and large Blizzard still believes they know what we want better than ourselves.
 
I knew diablo was doomed when I saw that little girl community manager talking about the future of the series. My suspicions were confirmed later when blizzard slapped their fans in the face with the mobile announcement followed by "do you guys not have phones?" bullshit. Fuck these guys, it's going to take a major turn around to fix the image they've made for themselves. When you have excellent love letters to the arpg genre like Grim Dawn, PoE, I just don't care about anything blizzard is doing. Also fuck blizzard for the whole blitzchung/China thing.
 
Aix. said:
A lot of people don't really know that PoE has been steadily developed throughout its entire existence, and what they saw 5 years ago during beta is still their impression of the game. While there are certainly elements of the game that could use an overhaul, the graphics are nothing short of fantastic now:
I only played trough the base game and all I can say about the graphics is that they are bland and uninspired (I had the same issue with the rift MMORPG).
 
I used to like PoE until they changed the camera zoom, game looks terrible now.
 
TheToE! said:
I knew diablo was doomed when I saw that little girl community manager talking about the future of the series. My suspicions were confirmed later when blizzard slapped their fans in the face with the mobile announcement followed by "do you guys not have phones?" bullshit. Fuck these guys, it's going to take a major turn around to fix the image they've made for themselves. When you have excellent love letters to the arpg genre like Grim Dawn, PoE, I just don't care about anything blizzard is doing. Also fuck blizzard for the whole blitzchung/China thing.
For posterity:


And then there was this gem that was obviously made for a shareholder meeting, not for public consumption.

You think you do, but you don't.
 
Blizzard is so worried about social media backlash because it's like one of the bigger franchises out there.
They should just show some screenshots before I get too old.
 
horrorshow said:
Considering we have BOTH Grim Dawn and Path of Exile as amazing, mature/well-developed options.... Good luck Blizzard.

But, I suppose we'll always have the Diablo die-hards that'll gobble up anything Blizz tosses their way.
Been banging on PoE for years now and it's served its purpose. Past few days, it's been Grim Dawn, and I've been going hard on it. Both are good reasons why I never liked D3. I played it, just seemed it wasn't for me.
 
