Diablo 4 - The Real Official Thread

Krenum said: Blizzard is going to really have to come up with a compelling story this time, Diablo 3 was a miserable joke of a story. Click to expand...

There has never been a compelling story to any of the Diablo games. The lore is some-what interesting. But in terms of what is actually provided in game: it has always been a convoluted mess.D1 is the most streamlined, but it was also the most minimal. For the most part Diablo has always been: there is evil, and you're the dude who can stop it. The rest of D1's story was: there is some creepy stuff that's happening, rumors about monsters (eg: The Butcher), and fix these problems. D2 was more fleshed out with the idea of different lords of Hell and a war between heaven and hell, but for you it was just, go and kill a bunch of stuff.The long and the short is: I'm not sure what you're expecting. Hardcore Diablo players aren't playing it for story. Just like no one is playing Overwatch for the story either. It's a looter ARPG. Diablo is all about gameplay and loot. It only takes a few hours to beat (and therefore see all the story) of any Diablo game. If you're playing this game for the 2 hour slice of story, you're looking at the wrong game.This isn't to say it wouldn't be nice to have decent writing and story in game. And hopefully Blizzard learns from their competition. But for D4 I would settle for strong mechanics and gameplay, deep customization, loot that feeds into the mechanics and gameplay (more than just one set of BIS), and reasons to keep playing the game with more interesting game plays loops.