Diablo 4 review: The horror’s back, and we couldn’t be happier

Diablo IV

"So there you have it. There are still, annoyingly, a few unknowns about the live-service parts of the game, and if you’re interested in Diablo 4 but are unsure about its new direction, there’s an easy solution: just wait. Give it some time to see how the community reacts when people start pumping hundreds of hours into this thing. As a plus, you'll be able to skip over any launch issues that crop up, though Blizzard is confident it can handle the load this time around.

But if you love ARPGs and enjoyed the combat of Diablo 3 and the atmosphere of Diablo 2, I think you're going to love this game. It's not as brain-meltingly complicated as a Path of Exile, but it doesn't want to be. This is streamlined, big-budget loot hunting, and I absolutely love it. Ignore the monetization nonsense, vibe out on the demon slaying, and you'll have a great time.

The good​

  • Fantastic art direction that returns the series to its grim roots
  • Entertaining story that kept me interested throughout
  • Polished, punchy, and super-fun combat
  • A giant open world and plenty of endgame content to keep you busy

The bad​

  • You can ignore them, but the game's microtransactions are galling
  • Some unknowns about the future of the shop and the live-service elements of the game
  • Replacing legendary aspects on gear can be tedious
  • Skill trees could be more interesting

The ugly​

  • Me, unwashed, sleep-deprived, and malnourished a week after release
Verdict: If you're a series fan, buy it. If you're skeptical, wait a few weeks or months to see how the unknowns work out in the live game."

Source: https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2023/05/diablo-4-review-off-to-a-hell-of-a-good-start/
 
Diablo 3 sucked, and Diablo Immortal was immoral. Gonna sit back and wait for actual reviews to see if this game is worth any amount of my time.
 
DukenukemX said:
To be fair, yes D3 sucked. Then it turned into a masterpiece. Everything I have seen from the Betas, stress tests, etc so far has me super excited to dive into D4. I am not a die-hard player, definitely casual Diablo fan, but can't wait.
 
