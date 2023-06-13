DFRobot Launches the All-In-One UNIHIKER, a Single-Board Arm Computer with Display and RISC-V MCU

erek
Very nice
"There's a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 radio module and a GigaDevice GD32VF103 RISC-V microcontroller coprocessor for real-time work — interfacing neatly with the on-board button, microphone, light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, LED, and piezoelectric buzzer.
The idea behind the platform is to get users up and running quickly. The flash memory comes loaded with a Jupyter Notebook configured for the device's on-board hardware, programmable directly in-browser; support is also included for development using VS Code, Thonny, or a standard text editor. Python is the language of choice, here, using an integrated control library dubbed PinPong for ease of access to the hardware — with MQTT support and a web interface to boot.
More information on the UNIHIKER is available on the official website, while DFRobot has opened orders on its store at $79.90."
Source: https://www.hackster.io/news/dfrobo...uter-with-display-and-risc-v-mcu-ab57c9eea918
