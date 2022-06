DFI LANParty INTEL Core 2 Quad Q9650 8GB-ECC 2GB XFX SSD XFI Matrix Orbital NOCTUA. Does anybody want it?

I been trying to sell my secondary PC for $290 but no one replied. I had it listed on Marketplace and Gumtree. Didn't move, no messages, no questions and just silence.I received many views but no sale.Do you think it is worth it?Here are the specs.INTEL CORE 2 QUAD Q9650 3.0GHzDFI LANPARTY DARK X48-T2RS M/B8GB IBM RAM DDR2120GB KINGSTON SSD320GB IBM HDD2GB XFX HD 6570 GRAPHICS CARDNOCTUA NH-L12 CPU COOLERMATRIX ORBITAL LK204 LCD DISPLAYCREATIVE XFI XTREMEMUSIC 5.1DVD BURNER700W ANTEC POWER SUPPLYWIFI USBTHERMALTAKE CASE WITH MOD SIDEGLASSGENUINE WINDOWS 10 PRO64 ACTIVATEDWindows 10 runs smoothly and does all that's needed. I haven't tried any demanding games on setup but just played RED ALERT.