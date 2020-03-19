DF YT: Gears 5 on Xbox Series X: The Tech Demo Analysed In-Depth!

A video devoted to the Gear 5 update.I think some are getting carried away with snippets of this info from other videos.This time they made it more clear that when the test vs 2080, that it is as close they could get in settings (no new special lighting modes enabled that would slow the XBSX). Performance is similar.I think it is a bit strange to call this a Port. Xbox is a closed PC, but it's still a PC running a version of Windows and DirectX, putting in a new CPU/GPU doesn't require a port, anymore than adding a new GPU to my PC requires a port.The Game itself will have the same setting as the PC version (but will be hidden). All they really need do is go in and update the setting for the more powerful HW.Sure there is room for more optimizations, with things like Variable Rate shaders in the future, just like there is for Turing, that are current going un-utilized for both.Bottom line: There is about RTX 2080 horspower here, but I wouldn't get carried extrapolating more beyond that, when they talk targetting 120Hz for multiplayer, that will likely just have settings lowered, and a lot of dynamic resolution, not that there is way beyond 2080 power here, waiting to be unlocked.