DF: Future-Proofing Your PC For Next-Gen Gaming
Thread starter
polonyc2
Start date
Yesterday at 11:06 PM
Yesterday at 11:06 PM
#1
P
polonyc2
Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,594
17 minutes ago
#2
D
defaultluser
[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 14, 2006
Messages
13,436
Pretty well balanced recommendations,
I love it when the Console jerk-off team can;t get enough of SSD Compression, when we already had it here on PC, and decided it wasn't worth the extra complexity in controller firmware AND bugs associated with that real-time compression..
REMEMBER SANDFORCE?
Because most data is already compressed on PC (your media library, and every installer you ever downloaded, for example), the benefit of real-time compression is spotty.
But consoles have shit for data compression on discs, so this was the easy way out! The developer is assumed to be lazy about asset compression, so do it in hardware!.
I don't expect it to change game design massively versus PC MMOs already requiring SSDS but if it magically does, it would be easy to return us to 2012 and go full SANDFORCE 2.0!
Last edited:
6 minutes ago
