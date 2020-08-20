Dewalt Circular Saw, Drill, & Battery Combo at HomeDepot $299

P

Phantom9309

n00b
Joined
Feb 14, 2015
Messages
12
If you're in the market for some power tools, I found a pricing mistake on Home Depot's website. Also, I think they're in the process of fixing it. This morning, I wasn't able to purchase the combo set with my credit card but was able to complete the purchase using PayPal. So your mileage may vary.

Basically, you're buying a Dewalt FlexVolt Circular Saw (DCS578) w/ FlexVolt Battery & Charger for $299, and getting Dewalt Hammer Drill (DCD796) and a 20V MAX 2Ah battery for free.

Here's the combo set link, which can be found by searching DCS578 in google:
https://www.homedepot.com/p/FLEXVOL...ktqUdy006goYaIeJ-r0aAhBGEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

1597956820322.png


Here's the link for the saw & battery combo for the same price:
https://www.homedepot.com/p/DEWALT-...ircular-Saw-with-Brake-Kit-DCS578X1/311842324

Good luck and happy hunting!
 

Attachments

