Dewalt Circular Saw, Drill, & Battery Combo at HomeDepot $299

If you're in the market for some power tools, I found a pricing mistake on Home Depot's website. Also, I think they're in the process of fixing it. This morning, I wasn't able to purchase the combo set with my credit card but was able to complete the purchase using PayPal. So your mileage may vary.Basically, you're buying a Dewalt FlexVolt Circular Saw (DCS578) w/ FlexVolt Battery & Charger for $299, and getting Dewalt Hammer Drill (DCD796) and a 20V MAX 2Ah battery for free.Here's the combo set link, which can be found by searching DCS578 in google:Here's the link for the saw & battery combo for the same price:Good luck and happy hunting!