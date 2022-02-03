DeWALT 20V Max tool + 20V PowerStack Battery Starter Kit Starting @ $129 + Tax

Great deal, I got one


https://slickdeals.net/f/15597091-dewalt-20v-max-cordless-tools-only-20v-powerstack-battery-starter-kit-from-129-free-s-h?bsft_aaid=18ff54ac-ae0b-485c-8987-a6db7832e07b&bsft_eid=897d5897-4659-8660-d4ac-26378fe2883a&utm_campaign=2022_02_02_weekly_newsletter&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=live-newsletter-campaign-c&bsft_clkid=a60e6255-c47e-47ae-b750-1d5df14c6dba&bsft_uid=f5a19203-0049-45bb-b248-411c88a4acab&bsft_mid=bcf1a422-102b-4a40-a619-228597be6f32&bsft_mime_type=html&bsft_ek=2022-02-02T19:15:25Z&bsft_lx=4&bsft_tv=355&nsid=659638&email_hash=CGl0BrqoLsyGCEI1kp5p1ORAFsA&linktype=deal&posnum=1&sponsored=0&url=https://slickdeals.net/f/15597091&utm_term=15597091&bsencid=08697406baa82ecc86084235929e69d4e44016c0

Edit: Actually you can get a litany of tools!


Edit II - Look to the right on the Home Depot page and add the "free gift" to get the batter and charger, then add both to cart.
 
Last edited:
HD is showing "tool only" right now, looks like you got a hell of a deal with the battery+charger included.
 
HD is showing "tool only" right now, looks like you got a hell of a deal with the battery+charger included.
If you look to the right on the page you need to add the free gift

1643852455330.png
 
