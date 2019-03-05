Devotion: a Hardcore Shift X - watercooled, oc'd to the limit, RGBW custom cables.

SHNS0
SHNS0
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2011
- Messages
- 20
A huge ITX system that is all about beauty and raw power.
Supported by Watercool
Made with <3 by Enter Plasma
Main Features:
9900K & RTX 2080 with heavy OC in a Shift X
Custom, high end, high performance Watercooling
Custom RGBW Cables in MDPC-X Sleeve
Custom Illumination
"Fixing" the Phanteks Shift X and pushing its limits with sheer brute force
A lot of other fancy small details worth checking out
Hardware List:
CPU: Intel Core i9 9900K
GPU KFA2 RTX 2080 OC
Motherboard: Asrock Z370 ITX Fatal1ty
Ram: Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR4 16GB 3000
SSD: Samsung 970 EVO 1TB
PSU: Corsair SF750
Case: Phanteks Shift X
RGB Controller: Raspberry Pi Zero WH
Cooling / Accessories:
CPU: Watercool Heatkiller IV Pro Acetal Ni
GPU: Watercool Heatkiller IV RTX 2080 Acetal Ni
Reservoir: Watercool Heatkiller Tube 100 DDC
Pump: EK DDC 3.2 PWM
Rads: Hardware Labs Nemesis GTS 240 + 120
Fittings: Barrow Black
Tubing: Barrow PETG 14/10
5x Delta AFB1212SH Fans
EVGA Powerlink
PCI-E 3.0 Riser for Phanteks Shift X
Aluminium M.2 Heatsink
Custom Stuff:
Stainless Steel Screws + Alu Washers
RGBW Sleeved Cables with MDPC-X Carbon BTI & Transparency
RGBW Light Bars, other illumination in White
Twister Mod Stickers (Fans)
Custom Motherboard IO Plate
A big shoutout for the help, support and/or inspiration to:
Jacob (Watercool Heatkiller)
Daniel (Twister Mod / Twister7800GTX)
Nils (MDPC-X / Million Dollar PC)
All the customers of Enter Plasma that supported me over the past 3+ years
First Pics:
