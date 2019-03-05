Devotion: a Hardcore Shift X - watercooled, oc'd to the limit, RGBW custom cables.

SHNS0

SHNS0

n00b
Joined
Sep 30, 2011
Messages
20
T8zxhty.jpg


A huge ITX system that is all about beauty and raw power.

Supported by Watercool
Made with <3 by Enter Plasma

Main Features:
9900K & RTX 2080 with heavy OC in a Shift X
Custom, high end, high performance Watercooling
Custom RGBW Cables in MDPC-X Sleeve
Custom Illumination
"Fixing" the Phanteks Shift X and pushing its limits with sheer brute force
A lot of other fancy small details worth checking out



Hardware List:
CPU: Intel Core i9 9900K
GPU KFA2 RTX 2080 OC
Motherboard: Asrock Z370 ITX Fatal1ty
Ram: Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR4 16GB 3000
SSD: Samsung 970 EVO 1TB
PSU: Corsair SF750
Case: Phanteks Shift X
RGB Controller: Raspberry Pi Zero WH

Cooling / Accessories:
CPU: Watercool Heatkiller IV Pro Acetal Ni
GPU: Watercool Heatkiller IV RTX 2080 Acetal Ni
Reservoir: Watercool Heatkiller Tube 100 DDC
Pump: EK DDC 3.2 PWM
Rads: Hardware Labs Nemesis GTS 240 + 120
Fittings: Barrow Black
Tubing: Barrow PETG 14/10
5x Delta AFB1212SH Fans
EVGA Powerlink
PCI-E 3.0 Riser for Phanteks Shift X
Aluminium M.2 Heatsink

Custom Stuff:
Stainless Steel Screws + Alu Washers
RGBW Sleeved Cables with MDPC-X Carbon BTI & Transparency
RGBW Light Bars, other illumination in White
Twister Mod Stickers (Fans)
Custom Motherboard IO Plate



A big shoutout for the help, support and/or inspiration to:
Jacob (Watercool Heatkiller)
Daniel (Twister Mod / Twister7800GTX)
Nils (MDPC-X / Million Dollar PC)
All the customers of Enter Plasma that supported me over the past 3+ years



First Pics:

lu7bKbnl.jpg


TIxJVD6l.jpg


hTbzK8ll.jpg


oz5fvfTl.jpg


tI1HpBfl.jpg


0CNRYzYl.jpg


NpaRAKNl.jpg


5MJCYh3l.jpg


sTKl4a4l.jpg


mdz5RRZl.jpg


jrSpjQGl.jpg


XzFh9iHl.jpg


K1jfMHAl.jpg


PET6ifol.jpg


HkLngnHl.jpg


uEqVa1Al.jpg


neDK8mSl.jpg


XL28rbJl.jpg


MyIrbWwl.jpg


 
Last edited:
E

Engr62

Gawd
Joined
Mar 24, 2015
Messages
627
I'm really interested to see how the Z370 ITX VRMs hold up with the i9-9900K. I'll definitely keep an eye on your thread.
 
SHNS0

SHNS0

n00b
Joined
Sep 30, 2011
Messages
20
Engr62 said:
I'm really interested to see how the Z370 ITX VRMs hold up with the i9-9900K. I'll definitely keep an eye on your thread.
Click to expand...
It will probably be ok. The VRM have a beastly Delta right in front of them ;)
 
SHNS0

SHNS0

n00b
Joined
Sep 30, 2011
Messages
20
UPDATE #1: Finally received the last hardware, work is getting done

Started doing the first tests with RGBW cables, using MDPC-X Transparency sleeve and MDPC-X transparent AWG15 wire.

The controller is a random addressable chinese one that can be controlled with an app. It's not bad, but it's a bit buggy. Not an ideal solution, but I'll keep it for now.


The LED strips for the cables, on the other hand, are glorious. These are addressable RGBW, 144 LEDS / meter. They're beautiful, and also inhumanely expensive lol.

okl85dBl.jpg


s2R34TSl.jpg


dJHy8Pcl.jpg




Got the latest shipment from China that was delayed for more than a week unfortunately.

A lot of fancy stuff, but turns out I need more screws. Some of the sizes were incorrect.

lbVAwSLl.jpg


LOh0ScLl.jpg




Fancy stainless steel screws. I absolutely love these, specially together with the aluminium washers.

vRkyXCGl.jpg


G45qOpfl.jpg


ffg1Ghdl.jpg


WuPbbzol.jpg




Also got a new clear IEC connector to re-make the stock PSU extension for the case. It lights up really well

Q0rRwUGl.jpg


nfhnexHl.jpg


OYd7L4nl.jpg




Some other stuff that arrived recently: SSD, hardline watercooling gear, cable and sleeving material from MDPC-X, and some aluminium bars for LED strips that I'm still not sure about using for this project.

zzaQrgRl.jpg


ojl912xl.jpg


tIW5ClKl.jpg


qQaS0hGl.jpg


eXtR3Bgl.jpg




And the replacement riser I'll be using. Unfortunately the original Phanteks riser doesn't seem to be PCI-E 3.0 capable.

UAk6tNll.jpg


RbTIZl7l.jpg


AmwVsM3l.jpg




NEXT: A lot of cables
 
Last edited:
SHNS0

SHNS0

n00b
Joined
Sep 30, 2011
Messages
20
UPDATE #2: Fan cables & LED's in the works

oUbWvVll.jpg


ywAXMvSl.jpg




Work has been slow but steady.

I'm currently doing all the splitter cables for fans, LED's and the sorts. They still have to be sleeved of course!

It is a massive work but it's very important - using as less space as possible for cables is top priority for maximizing airflow.

IIk7TUDl.jpg


ni00Piul.jpg


JTu4355l.jpg




Here's where some of the addressable LED's will go, these will light up the cables from the bottom.

RrmOaMkl.jpg




And this is a rough idea of how they'll turn out.

These are not the cables for the project, but I'm thinking about going with this same color scheme (Carbon BTI + Transparency)

FPdv4ZVl.jpg


3wn9BENl.jpg




This is a rough idea of how the back will be cable managed.

NyAjOpZl.jpg


M5S8emul.jpg




I also had this chinese RGB controller that I though of using, but it was HUGE

J4K1ZZol.jpg


c5OsWkKl.jpg




So I pried it open...

7RcpNhtl.jpg




... And burned the Bluetooth controller trying to desolder those green cable clamps, LOL.

WELL, I guess I'll take the opportunity to do something I've been wanting to try for a while. Using a Raspberry!

It will arrive around next week so we'll see about that.



I also ended up upgrading to a Corsair SF750 Platinum

S8oKmTNl.jpg




And I was able to fit another fan on the bottom, for a 120 push/pull. Can't have enough fans in here.

6GTH27il.jpg




Another issue is these fan screws that have to be trimmed. I'm using M4's and they either come in sizes 30mm or 35mm.

30mm is too short and won't screw in the rad. 35mm is too long and will hit on the fins before screwing in all the way.

These are stainless steel, it's not easy to cut. I'm gonna have to figure out some way.


In the pic you can also see some black aluminium columns that I got to cover up the screw thread. I think it looks really cool!

yDY9aOwl.jpg




And finally, this is how I'm ending up with the fan configuration. It's all negative pressure, and the air will be sucked in from the whole of the back.

oUbWvVll.jpg




NEXT: Finished secondary cables, installing the hardware and doing the main cables!
 
Last edited:
SHNS0

SHNS0

n00b
Joined
Sep 30, 2011
Messages
20
Sorry for the long disappearance. It was completed, but not without a lot of challenges, a lot of revisions, and a lot of personal drama.

Here's the final pics:



Hge1F7rl.jpg

BV3ucxsl.jpg

pSM7hppl.jpg

KnwPxb0l.jpg

poIIhrnl.jpg

RjBMLoSl.jpg



Older pics of the previous revision and some hint of battlestation: Devotion Beta.



I had to disregard some objectives I had in the beginning, like the RGBW cables.

But I'm very happy to have reached one of the main objectives which was to stuff a fully overclocked, high end system in a Shift X without turning into a fusion energy experiment​



Final specs:
- Intel 9900K @ 5ghz rock solid
- Asus Z390 Strix ITX
- 16GB Corsair Dominator Platinum RAM
- Nvidia RTX 2080
- Corsair SF750 Power supply
- Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB SSD
- Phanteks Shift X Case

Cooling:
- 4x Delta AFB1212SH fans, 1x PC Cooler Corona 120 fan
- Watercool Heatkiller CPU block, GPU block, Reservoir
- EK DDC pump
- HWLabs Nemesis GTS 120 + 240 radiators
- Barrow fittings
- EK ZMT tubing

Other / Accessories:
- ADT third party riser for Phanteks Shift & Shift X
- EVGA Powerlink for GPU
- Initially MDPC-X Carbon BTI sleeving on cables, then made new cables with Silver-plated FEP transparent wires
- Full set of stainless steel countersunk screws with black aluminium washers
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
9900k itx rtx watercooling
Top