Developer says it can turn your AMD 6800 XT into an Nvidia 3090 Ti

"Yuri Bubliy shared the news on Twitter, describing the tool and showing off benchmark results to prove the claim. By a clever mix of overclocking and undervolting the GPU, Bubliy was able to boost the clock speed of the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT by 300MHz, which is no small feat. What’s perhaps even more impressive is that the developer achieved this without altering the factory settings for the card’s fans and thermal throttling."
https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/overclocker-can-boost-performance-of-amd-radeon-rx-6800-xt/
