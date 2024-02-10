Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $6.74 @ GoG

UnknownSouljer
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2001
- Messages
- 9,020
We've been talking about this game for a while, especially because the third game in the series was cancelled. DX:MD is an... imperfect game. The story is missing a lot as the intention was the third title would wrap it up. But what it does have is an immense amount of art and game design. And it's an interesting game mechanically in the genre of immersive sims.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/deus_ex_mankind_divided_deluxe_edition
And while you're at it, you can pickup the original game if you've never played it for $.97.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/deus_ex
