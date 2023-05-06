Deus Ex Collection (5 games)- Steam- $4.98

great deal for anyone that doesn't have all the Deus Ex games on Steam...they're also available individually- Deus Ex: GOTY Edition- $.97...Deus Ex: Invisible War- $.97 etc...sale ends on May 8th

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
Deus Ex: Invisible War
Deus Ex: The Fall
Deus Ex: Human Revolution- Director's Cut
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided + Season Pass

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/2355/The_Deus_Ex_Collection/
 
