Determining RAM compatibility for a new motherboard?

Backstory: I am building my first system in 5 years. I am a fanboy on neither OEM so this time I decided to go with a Ryzen build. I have purchased a Gigabyte Aorus Pro AC MB (B550), a new power supply (Corsair), and just received my new processor. I plan to use a 3060 Ti that my son graciously gifted me for Christmas. I purchased a Gigabyte MB and downloaded the Qualified Vendor List (QVL) for MB/Vermeer CPU. The list of "qualified" RAM is overwhelming. I am having a difficult time finding a RAM kit listed on the QVL that is both available and within budget. On a lark, I visited a few memory OEM websites to check out their own compatibility tools. What I find so strange (but not totally unexpected) is that while the Gigabyte QVL is quite extensive, it is very limited in the RAM kits/models that it lists as compatible within a certain RAM speed, and I am having a difficult time finding them for sale. On the other hand, the memory OEMs provide their own extensive compatibility tool that lists their own RAM kits that they explicitly state are compatible with and run on the target motherboard. Which one do you trust?



My question is this: For your builds, how do you determine if ANY RAM is compatible with and will run (at least at stock) on your motherboard? Do you go with the QVL exclusively, the memory OEM's compatibility tool, or (I cringe) both? If I cannot soon determine (and purchase) what memory is compatible with (will run at least at stock), then I will be unable to complete the build.



I would appreciate any input/advice system builders here can provide. Thank you!