Details on Apple ARM agreement

L

Lakados

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
9,662
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/a...-cents-per-chip-in-royalties-new-report-says#

Variations of this article are making the rounds, some more click bait than others.

TLDR;
Apple Pay’s less than $0.30 per ARM unit it ships, and the deal extends past 2040.
SoftBank tried a few times to renegotiate the deal but Apple said no and told them to take a hike.
Apple is putting more than the usual efforts into RISC-V but is still a few years out from it being a viable alternative. But Apple has threatened to make the change should ARM push too hard on upping the fees.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top