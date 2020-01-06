Detailed Pin out for Skylake-X 2066?

Need some help with a problem I have. Im looking for the pin out for 2066. The system in question is below My current theory and why Im looking for a pinout is because the CPU had damage on one of the gold pads. It basically flaked off! First time anything like this ever occurred. I have visually inspected everything else and all seems to be in order except the damage mentioned above and also the "problem" listed below. Always possible I damaged something on the top side during delid as well but I checked pics and it didnt indicate damage unless its not visible. System: i7-7820x - delidded using Rockit G.Skill DDR4 CL14 3200Mhz (4x8 B-Die) Gigabyte x299 Aorous Gaming 7 Problem: Basically I cant get quad channel to work at OC speeds effectively on anything over 1.2v. So at 1.2v I see all four channels and through various reporting software it reports back quad channel at 2133. Strangely(?) I can get dual channel to work fine at OC speeds but it wont see 1 of the 4 sticks. RAM was working fine in quad channel with previous processor (7800x) and tested on my current gaming system. Also mobo was not the issue as I tested on another mobo with similar behavior. Edit: Lastly if its a pin landing pad issue; can you even fix this?! and I thought I had a pic on my phone but its not there so I will post one this evening.