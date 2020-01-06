Detailed Pin out for Skylake-X 2066?

Discussion in 'Intel Processors' started by wuzupfoo, Jan 6, 2020

    wuzupfoo

    wuzupfoo

    Need some help with a problem I have. Im looking for the pin out for 2066. The system in question is below
    My current theory and why Im looking for a pinout is because the CPU had damage on one of the gold pads. It basically flaked off! First time anything like this ever occurred. I have visually inspected everything else and all seems to be in order except the damage mentioned above and also the "problem" listed below. Always possible I damaged something on the top side during delid as well but I checked pics and it didnt indicate damage unless its not visible.

    System:
    i7-7820x - delidded using Rockit
    G.Skill DDR4 CL14 3200Mhz (4x8 B-Die)
    Gigabyte x299 Aorous Gaming 7


    Problem:
    Basically I cant get quad channel to work at OC speeds effectively on anything over 1.2v. So at 1.2v I see all four channels and through various reporting software it reports back quad channel at 2133. Strangely(?) I can get dual channel to work fine at OC speeds but it wont see 1 of the 4 sticks. RAM was working fine in quad channel with previous processor (7800x) and tested on my current gaming system. Also mobo was not the issue as I tested on another mobo with similar behavior.

    Edit: Lastly if its a pin landing pad issue; can you even fix this?! and I thought I had a pic on my phone but its not there so I will post one this evening.
     
    German Muscle

    German Muscle

    post a pic of the cpu damage would help. There arent really any diagrams on the internet for socket 2066 and very few actually know the pinout.

    The only person i know off hand that knows or could help is der8auer.
     
    wuzupfoo

    wuzupfoo

    thanks yeah, I only asked here after some time spent on google searching and getting nothing. I will post the pics got caught up last night and didnt get to post but will tonight.
     
