detachable keyboard tray for traveling

Hey guys,I am trying to build a travel workstation so i can work remotely from airbnbs and hotels with desks. My current setup is 2 27" LG monitors that i carry around in this bag as a carryon:I have a macbook pro 14" with a thunderbolt adapter to connect them and set up on a desk. This setup is good so far but its not great for ergonomics. Various airbnbs have different desks and different heights of desks and a good keyboard tray is a must for me to keep my posture correct. I have been looking online for detadchable keyboard trays and i cant find any that suit my needs. Ideally i want one that fits in the bag i have linked above. that means no wider than 23". Does any keyboard tray exist? I tried searching on amazon and google and couldn't find one. I've found this one on amazon but its 33" wide:I could technically get a check in suitcase to fit it but thats not ideal since i want to keep my check in for clothes and other stuff.Any recommendations to alternate solutions?