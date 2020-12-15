Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.0.1.2 Lands With Updates To Cryptolith Lure, Penumbral Blast And More

erek
"One other gameplay change comes with the Penumbral Blast. When you raise your Stasis staff to freeze your targets, the minimum distance to cast the ranged melee has been reduced by 32 percent. In addition, the projectile range has been increased by 37 percent.
There are also a number of other small issues that have been fixed with activities (blocked progression fixes, fixes for the Stasis Weekly Challenge, etc.), and there are various other tweaks touching on raid rewards, and interactions with the Gunsmith (among others)."
https://hothardware.com/news/destiny-2-hotfix-3012-lands-with-cryptolith-lure-updates-and-more
